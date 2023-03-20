A 24-day-old newborn arrived at the dental center of the Casa della Salute in Marsciano (Perugia) for the presence of a dente in the lower arch of the mouth. In all likelihood, the baby was born with that tooth. The team of Dr Leonardo Palaceafter checking the case, decided to remove it due to its considerable mobility. This was reported by the Usl Umbria 1.

At the time of the extraction, which took place a few days ago, the newborn was in good general health and regularly breastfed; she had received at birth the parenteral dose of vitamin K required to avoid the risk of perinatal haemorrhage.

Early dentition: what it is and what risks it entails

«The presence of teeth in the newborn – explains Dr. Leonardo Palazzo, contact person of the dental center of the Casa della Salute in Marsciano – represents a rare disorder in the chronology of dental eruption. The therapy of the so-called “natal” or “neonatal” teeth involves extraction only in the presence of complications such as tongue ulcerations, severe mobility with the risk of accidental inhalation or difficulty in breastfeeding. The early teeth are of two types: the natal teeth, already present at the time of birth; neonatal teeth, which erupt in the first 30 days of life. These are very rare cases, in the order of one newborn for every thousand born”.