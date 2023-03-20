Home Health what it means and what risks it entails
Health

what it means and what risks it entails

by admin
what it means and what risks it entails

A 24-day-old newborn arrived at the dental center of the Casa della Salute in Marsciano (Perugia) for the presence of a dente in the lower arch of the mouth. In all likelihood, the baby was born with that tooth. The team of Dr Leonardo Palaceafter checking the case, decided to remove it due to its considerable mobility. This was reported by the Usl Umbria 1.

Verona, a 4-month-old baby in a coma, shaken baby syndrome is suspected. Parents: “He couldn’t sleep”

Child born with one tooth in Perugia

At the time of the extraction, which took place a few days ago, the newborn was in good general health and regularly breastfed; she had received at birth the parenteral dose of vitamin K required to avoid the risk of perinatal haemorrhage.

Early dentition: what it is and what risks it entails

«The presence of teeth in the newborn – explains Dr. Leonardo Palazzo, contact person of the dental center of the Casa della Salute in Marsciano – represents a rare disorder in the chronology of dental eruption. The therapy of the so-called “natal” or “neonatal” teeth involves extraction only in the presence of complications such as tongue ulcerations, severe mobility with the risk of accidental inhalation or difficulty in breastfeeding. The early teeth are of two types: the natal teeth, already present at the time of birth; neonatal teeth, which erupt in the first 30 days of life. These are very rare cases, in the order of one newborn for every thousand born”.

See also  still discomfort at the Trinacria school

You may also like

Do you have afantasy? Even a question can...

ADUC – Health – Article – Pills of...

Do you suffer from anxiety? You risk serious...

Up-to-date training in health professions

There’s an unexpected big problem with psychology studies,...

The online allergy days start today | HEALTH...

DERMASENCE Seborra light gel cream (formerly Cream Soft)...

Broccoli, that’s why you should eat more of...

Fiaso, farewell to the historic president Francesco Ripa...

Shorten toenails: Do not cut toenails round

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy