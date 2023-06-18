What license do you need to drive a TMax? Here’s what you need to know

Yamaha has produced various scooters throughout its history, and today we will tell you about the license you need to drive the TMax.

Since 2001, the brand Yamaha markets the TMax scooter, a real excellence on the front of this type of model. However, one of its flaws is definitely the price, which starts at 13,499 euros, which make it one of the most expensive in its sector. Driving license and TMax (AdobeStock) – Tuttomotoriweb.it

However, it must be said that from the reviews that you can also find online, this model appears to be a guarantee. The guide is always cleanthe performances are of the level to be a scooter, even if there are not large spaces to rest the feet and in the underseat, where a full-face helmet barely fits.

The TMax has a weight of only 218 kg, has a tank with a capacity of 15 liters and the height of the saddle is fixed at 80 centimetres. The length is 2.20 meters, which allows it to be very comfortable and agile especially in the traffic of big cities. It is one of the most popular maxi scooters in Italy, and this is not surprising given its characteristics.

The engine is a twin-cylinder, parallel and 4-valve, with a maximum power of 48 horsepower, equal to 35 kW. Keep this fact in mind, because it will be essential later, when we talk about the license required to drive the TMax on everyday roads. The braking system is also very well made, which guarantees, when braking, a very rapid reaction to any type of order from those on the saddle when needed.

So, having said the main characteristics of this type of motorcycle, the time has come to tackle the topic of the day. What license do you need to drive it? We anticipate that Yamaha has recently increased the power of this scooter, but has done so without “exaggerating”, precisely in order to allow as many people as possible to be able to buy it.

TMax, here’s what license you can drive with

The Yamaha has increased the power of the TMax scooter in the latest update, but, perhaps also strategically, he capped it at 35 kW, which equals about 48 horsepower. In fact, this is the upper limit to be driven by the holders of the A2 licensewhich can be taken at 18 years of age and which allows you to drive vehicles that do not exceed the 35 kW we just talked about.

As for the A2 licence, there are courses available lasting 7 hours and which concern the practical aspect of driving motorcycles in order to achieve it. Then there is obviously the practical exam to pass, the one with the examiner who will follow you, showing you the route to take, and evaluating your driving skills.

If you want to drive the fantastic Yamaha TMax, therefore, you will have to have the patience to submit to these tests, but we are sure that, once you pass them, you will tell yourself that it was worth it. The scooter that is offered to you by the Iwata house is in fact one of the best in Italy, and satisfactions will not be lacking.