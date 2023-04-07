Aging and the signs of aging are natural processes that we cannot prevent. But we can make them less noticeable with the right makeup techniques. If you want to know what makeup to use on wrinkles to hide them, you’ve come to the right place.

What makeup for wrinkles?

Of course, wrinkles are nothing to be ashamed of. But if they make you feel insecure and your confidence suffers, we are happy to help you find a solution.

Smooth the skin with a silicone primer

If you want to cover up the wrinkles with makeup, what goes under your foundation is very important. A silicone-based primer with moisturizing properties is your best bet. It fills in the lines, prepares the face for the products that follow and ensures that the foundation stays in place all day long.

After moisturizing your face, apply a small amount of primer to the center of your forehead, nose, cheeks and chin. It is best applied with your hands or a small brush, as a sponge only soaks up the product. Leave it on for a few minutes before applying your foundation and other makeup.

The right foundation for a dewy face

There is no need to put on more or heavier makeup just because you have wrinkles. Foundation that is applied too thick settles in the creases and makes them stand out even more.

Choose a foundation with light to medium coverage that moisturizes. Make sure you use the right shade to avoid looking axisy and dull. Apply it with a damp sponge to make it softer and look smoother and more flawless.

You can also skip foundation altogether and use a tinted moisturizer instead.

What makeup for wrinkles? A clear concealer

Concealers are not only suitable for redness, dark circles and dark spots. They can be your secret weapon when it comes to reducing wrinkles.

It may sound strange to use a slightly opaque, transparent concealer to conceal wrinkles, but it brightens and helps to remove the darkness from the area. On the contrary, full coverage products tend to make skin look much older.

Apply a small amount of concealer to problem areas only after applying your foundation.

Avoid powder

The makeup pros reveal that the biggest mistake in concealing wrinkles is covering your face with too much powder. The powder tends to settle into the skin’s fine lines and wrinkles, making them look even worse. An extremely dull face enlarges wrinkles and lines and even makes you look older.

But if you can’t do without powder, look for a loose mineral powder and apply only around the eyes and in the center of the forehead.

Which eye make-up for wrinkles?

Glittering and matt eye make-up settles in the fine lines and makes them even more visible. It only draws attention to the areas you are trying to hide. To accentuate the eyes and not age, use taupe, light brown or gray shadows on the crease and apply a light beige shade along the lash line.

Avoid false eyelashes as they accentuate sagging eyelids and crow’s feet. Instead, use an eyelash curler and mascara to add curl to the lashes.

Skip the liquid eyeliner as it settles into the creases as well. Apply an eyeliner pencil to the upper lash line only, choosing a softer tone.

Prepare lips to conceal wrinkles

No makeup look is complete unless the lips are perfectly made up. However, you should prep them before applying any lip color to prevent the lipstick from emphasizing the tiny lines around the mouth.

Use a lip primer, which provides a smoother base for your lipstick and moisturizes the lips. Then line your lips with a clear lip liner to prevent the lipstick from bleeding throughout the day.

Finally, apply the lipstick of your choice while staying away from matte and dark lip colors. Instead, opt for shades that have hints of pink and mauve.

Don’t forget your neck

No matter how flawless your facial makeup is, don’t forget your neck either. Don’t wear too much makeup on it, but just enough to cover neck creases and match your full makeup look.

If your neck is much paler than your face, you can apply some bronzer instead of using more makeup.