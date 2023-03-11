Cold weather is still common in spring and can be detrimental to flowering trees. However, there are some measures you can take to protect flowering trees from frost. Find out what these are in this article!

How can you protect flowering trees from frost

How to protect flowering trees from frost – This is a common question in spring. Yes, the frost can damage tree buds and potential production of those buds can be lost. How much your plant suffers depends on how cold the temperatures are and how long they stay that way. It also depends on the stage of flower development.

As the buds swell, the ability of the trees to withstand low temperatures changes. Early buds can often withstand low temperatures without damage. However, when the buds develop and begin to open, temperatures as low as -6 degrees can harm them.

Here are some trees that cannot withstand low temperatures for long:

peach : The peach tree is hardy enough to withstand the frost but not the flowers that appear in spring. The flowers and young fruits of the peach tree are sensitive to temperatures below -2 degrees.

: The peach tree is hardy enough to withstand the frost but not the flowers that appear in spring. The flowers and young fruits of the peach tree are sensitive to temperatures below -2 degrees. Oleander : This small flowering tree and shrub can withstand temperatures as low as -9 degrees, but flowering will be affected at these temperatures or lower.

: This small flowering tree and shrub can withstand temperatures as low as -9 degrees, but flowering will be affected at these temperatures or lower. Citrus trees: The cold tolerance of citrus trees varies, but oranges, grapefruit, lemons and limes generally do not tolerate prolonged temperatures below 0 degrees. Frost can spoil the fruit, and prolonged frost can kill the entire citrus tree.

Unfortunately, spring frosts are almost certain every year. Here are some ways to protect flowering trees from frost.

Cover with a blanket or sheet

For most fruit trees, the open flowers and the growth phase just after the petals are shed are most sensitive to frost or frost damage. To save your buds, we suggest getting creative and covering the tree to protect the buds from the frigid, cold air.

Use a blanket or sheet to cover the tree and seal in the warm air. Make sure the cloth fully covers the tree and reaches the ground to provide adequate protection. You also don’t want the material to stick to the buds, as that could cause more damage. You can use stakes for support.

Only leave trees and plants covered when the temperature is below zero. Remove them as soon as possible to allow pollinators to reenter and keep the trees from overheating as the day warms.

Overhead irrigation protects and warms the trees

With larger trees, covering can be difficult. If you can’t cover them, consider overhead watering to protect your tree from ice. Overhead irrigation protects and warms the trees by harnessing the heat given off by the water as it turns from a liquid to a solid. Flowing water creates a layer of ice, and if you keep pouring, you’ll slowly melt. It’s the rapid thawing that does damage. As long as the water is supplied continuously and in sufficient quantity and freezes, the temperature of the plants remains constant and above freezing.

Moist soil absorbs and radiates the sun’s heat better than dry soil. Therefore, you should water the soil around your trees copiously. If you can, water when temperatures are at their coldest, between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

If possible, keep the area under the tree canopy free of grass and weeds, as bare soil absorbs heat better.

Tipp: You can take similar measures for small fruits and other garden plants.

Measures for frost damage – what to do?

Measures after a frost – Help the trees to recover: Do not cut everything immediately. Wait and see what sprouts in the spring. Often the damage isn’t as bad as it first appears, and new growth may appear from tissue you thought was dead.

Keep your trees healthy: A healthy tree is a resilient tree. Be sure to take care of your tree year-round with proper watering, fertilizing, and pruning. Giving your trees a little attention will make them stronger and therefore better able to stand up to the cold all year round.

