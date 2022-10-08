Having a small supply of medicines at home, useful for dealing with everyday unforeseen events, is really essential. Here’s what should never be missing in our medicine cabinet.

It is imperative that there is a medicine cabinet in every home. Moreover, it can be a valuable aid to be able to intervene quickly in case of domestic accidents or sudden health problems. But what are the medicines to always keep on hand? Those who can never miss? Let’s find out together.

In many homes, the medicine cabinet is not stocked properly or is even missing altogether. Well, nothing more wrong! Because any moment can lead to needing medical assistance. Therefore, it may be useful to draw up a detailed list of medicines useful for dealing with small domestic accidents such as: cuts, burns or bruises. Or drugs to fight flu and so on.

Medicines that cannot be missing at home

The list of home medications depends on a number of different factors. For example, from the composition of the family unit, from the presence or absence of children, from the predisposition to certain illnesses or accidents. In any case, there are medicines that just cannot be missing in every home.

First of all, antipyretics and painkillers cannot be missing. Then, depending on the needs of the different members of the family, there will be other products that cannot really be missing inside our locker. For example, if there is an allergic person in the house, it will be necessary to have antihistamines or cortisone drugs. If someone in the family suffers from diabetes it is advisable to have medicines to intervene in case of need.

Of course, drugs to combat gastrointestinal disorders and a first aid kit for small wounds, such as plasters, wound disinfectant and gauze, cannot be missing. At home, it can be useful to always have at hand, even an ointment for home burns and some small tools such as a clinical thermometer, tweezers, sterile syringes.

How to store medicines at home

We remind you that it is necessary to store medicines in a cool place away from sources of light, heat or humidity. If there are children in the house, it is preferable to place the drugs in high places, which are difficult to reach. Finally, it is important to always keep an eye on the expiration dates. It is essential to throw away expired medicines, remembering that these are special waste and must be disposed of as such, in order to avoid damage to the environment. Therefore, expired drugs must be thrown into the special containers for the separate collection of drugs, which are usually placed near pharmacies.