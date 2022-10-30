Persimmons are juicy, delicious and, together with chestnuts, they are the delicacy of the moment. But do we really know everything about them?

Rich in beneficial properties, which can only benefit our health, persimmons must be consumed at a specific time of day according to the people.

Persimmons are part of that category of foods that can only do us good in all their ways. For example, perhaps not everyone knows that they have a low caloric rate and that the presence of sugars in them is a reservoir of energy for those who play sports. In particular, this tank is even more useful to use if we consume them as the first meal of the day, that is breakfast.

But persimmons are also good for your eyesight, like carrots, as they are able to prevent cataracts. Not to mention the skin, protecting it from the pollution that surrounds us and from UV rays. They are also ideal for constipation sufferers and act like a laxative with positive consequences. In addition, they are also a panacea for those with gastritis: persimmons help neutralize the acidity of gastric juices. And, in particular, the same ones are always indicated at the end of a meal for those suffering from gastroesophageal reflux.

After having listed all these interesting aspects of persimmons, are we ready to understand even when it is right to eat them? Well, before we proceed, let’s take a look at some other goodies too. For example, those who have a vegetable garden, but do not have the patience to wait for it to bear fruit, can try these vegetables defined as lightning. Or, we can make a change at home, definitely changing the smell, thanks to a perfume you can make yourself. Well, having said that, we can proceed.

Tasty, but also useful: when should you eat persimmons during the day?

As mentioned earlier, persimmons can be eaten for breakfast, but also as a snack. The ideal, in fact, would be to eat at least one a day as an early morning snack. This discourse, in particular, it is aimed at those with high cholesterol levels. In fact, in this phase of the morning, it could not only lower cholesterol, but also improve blood pressure.

In the event that, on the other hand, you were subject to some colitis, you must first listen to your doctor as well as the nutritionist. True, they will also be rich in benefits, but if they go against our body, it does not mean that we must necessarily include them in our diet. Furthermore, another case in which they should not be eaten is in the evening. This is because the sugars they contain would turn into fats, which are difficult to dissolve.

When should you be careful?

Obviously, you should never, ever pick persimmons when they present the peel still green. The color not only indicates that the fruit is unripe, but that, of course, it is hard to eat. Only when the peel becomes yellow or orange it means that it is possible to eat it. In this case, we will have a fruit that is tasty, but above all soft in the mouth.

However, it is necessary not to let them mature for too long. How can we find out? When the peel is too dark and the pulp comes out as soon as you cut it. Finally, if they have been in our kitchen for quite a while and present one slightly blackened peel, then you can think of opting to create a good jam. In this case, we have nothing to fear for our health.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for consulting a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses.