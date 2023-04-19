What not to eat during pregnancy | this harms the fetus

Some useful and valuable information on what not to eat during pregnancy, in order to guarantee total well-being for future mothers and children, without any complications.

What not to eat during pregnancy? Some foods can harm not so much future mothers as the children they are carrying.

And even if you follow a healthy and balanced diet while you are carrying on a pregnancy, it is said that even some natural foods are good for you.

There are several indications on what not to eat during pregnancy. Otherwise, complications may arise which are certainly best avoided, in order not to have to deal with unforeseen events of any kind.

On what not to eat during pregnancy, the list of things that should not be taken is actually pretty thick. Some foods are strictly prohibited for the sake of the child, others are not recommended. Among the things to avoid we see below what to find.

What not to eat during pregnancy

These include eggs, both raw and undercooked, and related foods that contain them in this way, such as commercial and homemade mayonnaise and the like. Eggs are always cooked.

Undercooked or raw meat and fish are also to be avoided. In reality, those just mentioned are indications that apply to everyone, even outside of a pregnancy. Because otherwise it could be very easy to encounter food poisoning such as Salmonellosis, Listeriosis and the like.

The many delicacies of Japanese cuisine such as sushi and so on, seafood, smoked salmon, and then also the following are also prohibited:

yogurt, milk and unpasteurized cheeses;

soft cheeses (brie, camembert, ricotta…);

unseasoned cheeses (ricotta for example) when not pasteurized;

liver and pate;

swordfish and tuna (due to the possible presence of mercury);

peanuts (in case of allergies in the family);

spirits.

For the rest it is always good to follow the indications of the specialists who follow a woman who is pregnant. You can also go directly to a dietician or nutritionist for further advice on what to eat and how much to eat throughout the period in which the pregnancy will take place.