What not to eat with cherries? Avoid these combinations

Want to know what foods not to eat with cherries? Here you can learn more about the potentially unhealthy combinations that could be dangerous in certain cases!

What should you watch out for when eating cherries?

Cherry trees are a favorite part of any orchard, with their juicy and delicious fruit being a favorite and healthy snack for most people in summer. Not only their taste, but also their properties can have a beneficial effect on the body. These are mainly due to the vitamins they contain, such as A, B and C, as well as minerals such as calcium, sodium, potassium, iron, anthocyanins and carotenoids.

In addition, there are also some nutritional benefits of eating cherries, as consuming them facilitates certain processes in the body. This includes brain function, circulatory system, digestion, heart and kidney function. In addition, regular consumption of such fruits also contributes to maintaining a good appearance. This is because cherries help in the fight against cellulite and age-related changes in the skin, which are expressed in wrinkles.

As a result, you can eat cherries in a variety of ways – right after picking, as cherry juice, or in the form of jams or jellies. However, when it comes to nutrition, it must be taken into account that the combination with some other foods could prove to be harmful to health. According to nutritionists, the recommended daily dose for adults without diseases such as diabetes or gastritis is 200 g. However, if there are acute stomach problems and other ailments, cherries should be eaten in limited quantities. Additionally, there are certain foods that don’t mix well with cherries, and here are some of them.

Potentially harmful combinations with cherries

First of all, it is good to know that eating cherries immediately after a main meal is not recommended. Instead, reach for it later and wait at least 30 minutes between lunch or dinner and serving cherries. This way you ensure that the fruit can have a positive effect on your body.

An inappropriate combination of food and cherries is the joint consumption of legumes. Nutrition experts say that you shouldn’t eat beans, peas, or other dishes made with chickpeas directly with cherries. This is because the two types of food individually cause bloating. A combination of foods that have such an effect on the gastrointestinal tract can be a prerequisite for symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea and heaviness.

In addition, acidic foods should not be eaten at the same time as cherries. This could lead to increased stomach acid production in sensitive people and cause heartburn. Some examples of such foods are citrus fruits, and lemons in particular, as well as apples, raspberries, grapes and plums. So try to be on the lookout for existing symptoms and inform a doctor if they worsen. Otherwise, cherries are healthy and can be very beneficial for the body when consumed properly, like tart cherries in summer.

