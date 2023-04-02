Azaleas are demanding of the soil in which they grow. They prefer a pH between 4.5 and 6.0. Adequate fertilization is necessary for the plants because the acidic pH of the soil should be maintained if you want to promote healthy growth. Read this article to find out how to fertilize your azalea and when to do so!

What do plants need for healthy growth?

Azaleas are not heavy feeders compared to other shrubs. But the right soil pH is crucial for their growth. They need iron, nitrogen and phosphorus to thrive. Ground tests can be performed at any time.

What happens when there is a nutrient deficiency?

Chlorotic leaves can be considered a sign of nutrient deficiency. Such leaves are yellowed and this is what happens when the soil pH is not right and the plants suffer from a nitrogen deficiency. With a phosphorus deficiency, the leaves turn dark green to black.

When should you fertilize an azalea?

Knowing when to fertilize azaleas is important. To do this, you need to perform a soil test so that you can trade correctly. You should do this every few years, not every year. Incorporating organic compost or dried foliage into the garden soil before planting your azaleas is the best fertilizer needed for azaleas. Only when the plants are showing signs of nutrient deficiencies or when they are growing too slowly do you need to apply fertilizer. When should you fertilize the plants? Azaleas should never be fertilized in late summer or early fall. It is best to fertilize in spring to midsummer or late winter. Here are the best options:

Fertilize azalea in early spring to mid-summer

Early spring is a good time to fertilize azaleas. Note that you should only start fertilizing after new leaf growth begins. In order for the fertilizer to be well absorbed by the plants, the soil should not be dry, but moderately moist.

When to fertilize your azalea: in late winter

Another possible time to fertilize azaleas is late winter. This will help if you need to acidify the soil. Refer to the directions on the packaging for how much fertilizer to apply.

How often should you apply fertilizer?

Azaleas do not need a second fertilization. When it comes to new plants, you can fertilize them in the second year. Testing the soil regularly can help determine whether or not you should continue to fertilize your azalea.

How do you fertilize azaleas?

Fertilizing azaleas is easy. Spread the fertilizer on the soil surface and scrape it lightly into the soil, no deeper than 5 cm.

Avoid over-fertilizing

Over-fertilizing azaleas can cause some problems. Overfeeding can burn the leaves. They first turn brown at the tips and eventually they burn. Note that over-fertilized leaves attract insects and mites such as scale insects, mealybugs, aphids and spider mites. For example, too much nitrogen can cause insect infestation. In this case you should reduce the fertilization or even stop it altogether.

Should azaleas be fertilized in pots?

If you are growing your azalea in a pot, it is most likely that the plant already has a slow-release fertilizer in the pot in the form of pellets. Therefore, you should not add any other fertilizer. Note that potted azaleas are generally not hardy varieties.

What to do after fertilizing

What to do after fertilizing azaleas If possible, mulch the azaleas with pine bark or pine straw. After fertilizing, use 5 to 8 cm of pine bark, pine straw or other organic material. Pine-based mulch works well because it acidifies the soil as it decomposes. Consider that mulch helps control weeds and retain soil moisture.

Should you prune the plants after fertilizing? If you must prune the azaleas, only do so immediately after flowering. Azaleas form flower buds in late summer and fall for next year’s blooms. After they have faded, cut off all of the flowers for next year.