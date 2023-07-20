What predominant characteristics do newborns have based on their zodiac sign: this way new parents will have an easier life

The zodiac sign of your newborn can contain a lot of useful information. Here’s what the stars say.

Becoming a parent is one of the best experiences in life. However, dealing with a very young child is not always easy. There are so many factors that can influence his behavior.

An interesting help, to discover something more about the character of the newborn, comes from the stars. Based on the zodiac sign, in fact, it is possible to get an idea of ​​the baby’s personality. Obviously, there is no scientific study behind this, however, trying to find some more details among the stars can be fun,

To each child his zodiac sign: the main characteristics

Children develop their personalities from birth. The first few days of life with a newborn bring out some surprising individual characteristics.

Apparently, the little ones seem to have similar characteristics in common, but a closer look is enough to realize the differences. The zodiac sign can help parents to discover certain aspects right away.

The character of the child based on the zodiac sign – tantasalute.it

Here’s how babies change based on their date of birth:

Aries (March 21 to April 20): These newborns are active and joyful, but want to predominate in most occasions. An education that is too rigid risks generating the opposite effect to the desired oneTaurus (April 21 to May 21): they are uncooperative children. Their energy is hard to contain, but they know how to show determination and tenacity in the most unexpected occasionsGemini (May 22 to June 21): These children learn very quickly. They don't struggle to follow the rules, but their constant questions can be difficult to handleCancer (June 22 to July 22): Positive and negative emotions are very intense in these newborns. Everything is lived with heat and enthusiasm, but the mood is easily variableLeo (July 23 to August 23): these little ones are active, kind and sociable. They love being in contact with others and not just with their parents. They are energetic and ready to explore the world around themVirgo (August 24 to September 23): whims are not the order of the day. These are calm, creative children who are attracted to surprises. They must be entertained carefully, always offering new gamesLibra (September 24 to October 23): these are calm and very serene children. They know how to handle conflict situations well and, from an early age, show a high level of empathy. Tenderness is assured Scorpio (October 24 to November 22): they may have sudden reactions, especially in front of something they don't know or that annoys them. Restoring order could involve more than a few difficultiesSagittarius (November 23 to December 21): these children like complex tests. They love to confront themselves and others. Every little success is a source of pride and self-esteemCapricorn (December 22 to January 20): mood swings can occur at any time. These children need distractions, both in play and for more demanding tasksAquarius (January 21 to February 19): They are great listeners. Behind their apparent tranquility, they hide a great sense of observation. They are not very talkative, but able to grasp every detailPisces (February 20 to March 20): these children experience each stage as a stage to be discovered. They go slowly, enjoying the moment and asking tons of questions. They are communicative and proactive.