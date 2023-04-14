Home Health What really happens to your body if you eat an apple a day
Health

by admin
Find out all the reasons why an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Eating an apple a day can improve your body’s health in different ways. Which ones, exactly? Let’s find out some of them in the next lines of the article.

Reduced risk of heart disease

Apples are rich in soluble fiber, which helps reduce levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol in the blood. Furthermore, apples contain polyphenols, plant compounds that may help prevent oxidation of LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. So, eating an apple a day can help keep your heart healthy.

Regulation of the digestive system

Apples are also an excellent source of insoluble fiber, which helps regulate the digestive system. fiber quest absorb water and increase stool volume, helping to prevent constipation and improving bowel regularity. Additionally, apples contain pectin, a soluble fiber that can help reduce inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract.

Reduction of the risk of cancer

Eat an apple a day it could also help reduce the risk of some types of cancer. Apples contain plant compounds such as flavonoids, anthocyanins and chlorogenic acid, which may have anticancer properties. Additionally, apples contain quercetin, a flavonoid that may help reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Improved bone health

Apples contain a number of minerals important for bone health, such as calcium and magnesium. Additionally, apples are characterized by the presence of boron, a mineral that can help increase bone density and prevent osteoporosis.

Weight control

Apples are also a great choice for anyone trying to control their weight. Apples are low in calories, but high in fiber, which help reduce hunger and maintain a sense of satiety for longer. Additionally, apples contain compounds such as quercetin, which can help prevent the accumulation of excess fat in the body.

Improved brain health

Apples can too help improve brain health. These fruits contain ursolic acid, a compound that can help protect brain cells from damage caused by inflammation. Additionally, apples contain quercetin, which may help improve memory and cognitive function.

Like eating an apple a day

To get the maximum health benefits of apples, it is important to eat them fresh and with the peel. The skin of the apple contains the most nutrients and fiber, so avoid discarding it. Also, try to eat organic apples, as they are free from pesticide residues.

Conclusions

Eat an apple a day may have numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, regulating the digestive system, reducing the risk of cancer, improving bone health, controlling weight, and improving brain health. For maximum health benefits, eat fresh, unpeeled apples, preferably organic. With an apple a day, you may be able to experience the long-term health benefits this delicious fruit has to offer.

