What really helps with migraines: triptans, CGRP antibodies and cannabis

by Constanze Loeffler 30.05.2023, 17:19



Unilateral, pounding headache, flashes in front of the eyes, nausea and vomiting: these are typical symptoms of a migraine. Around eight million people in this country suffer from it. For some time now, medicine has been offering new active ingredients that bring relief.

Migraines are considered to be a genetic, organic brain disease. Stress, hormone fluctuations and predisposition determine how often and severely one is affected. In addition to the pounding or throbbing headache, people with migraines are sensitive to light, smells and sounds, they feel nauseous and sometimes even throw up. In a quarter of those affected, the pain attacks announce themselves with an “aura”. These include visual disturbances such as flashes of light, but also tingling and numbness or speech problems. In the past, those affected were dependent on conventional painkillers.