what remains of Lombard healthcare after the “cure” of President Fontana and his former deputy Moratti? Attilio Fontana managed the health sector in continuity with the previous presidents of the Lombardy Region, confirming Giulio Gallera as councilor. In the two years preceding the pandemic, political continuity was to favor private hospital healthcare over investments in public and territorial healthcare.

When the Covid-19 arrived, law 23 reforming the Lombard health system was incomplete, precisely in the area of ​​territorial health. The lack of willingness to implement it was also stimulated by the idea of ​​having chronicity managed by private bodies as evidenced by the 3.5 million letters sent shortly before the 2018 electoral campaign for the launch of that failed chronicity management system.

Covid, therefore, comes by hitting a healthcare with hospital excellence but with the desert in territorial healthcare. The result is evidenced by the number of deaths and the confusion in the management of the pandemic in Lombardy.

The cause is having left a fundamental right, such as health, like any good or service and as such managed with a market logic. Among the first measures of March 2020 there are therefore the resolutions to engage private hospitals in the fight against Covid with a lot of tariffs and the placement of the infected in the RSA, with the effects known to all.

In light of the complete disorganization of the Lombard health system to face a health emergency, already in April 2020 I invoked the resignation of Giulio Gallera not for managing the pandemic but for not having even implemented the 2015 Maroni law.

This law, declared experimental to avoid the Renzi government’s appeal, contained elements of strong contrast with the national legislation. Covid arrived in the last year of experimentation and opened its eyes to the real situation of Lombard healthcare: an industry managed for profit and not for treatment.

In this context, Lombard healthcare had to be commissioned, but to avoid political tensions in a delicate moment, there was a deprivation of power by the center-right leaders against Fontana and the de facto commissioning with Letizia Moratti. Which, having to put its hand to the experimental law, had two alternatives: to reverse the situation, or, to camouflage the contrast with the national legislation while keeping the existing situation unchanged.

The Moratti Law which takes the number 22 of 2022, continues in the wake traced by the previous regional presidents with a crazy provision whereby public and private compete with the same rights and duties in the Lombard healthcare market.

Programming and planning activities are therefore replaced by the market which should find the best allocation of resources to satisfy citizens’ needs.

It is evidently not so. On the other hand, we have long waiting lines and the inability to start local medicine, despite the huge sums made available by the PNRR.

In recent months we have witnessed useless inaugurations of community houses devoid of any socio-medical content, to the extent that they even seem inadequate compared to the old polyclinics.

In this context, in hoping for the victory of the progressive pole, it will have to be taken into account that it will take at least two legislatures to remedy the damage done, provided that the Meloni government does not continue with the neoliberal logic of cuts in public spending and privatisations.

In this case we will be able to definitively say goodbye to the public health system, approved in 1978 with the Anselmi law on the national health service.

Marco Fumagalli

M5S Lombardy regional councilor

January 13, 2023

