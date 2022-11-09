by Luigi Capra

Dear Director,

I am convinced of the need for a new “patient-oriented” territorial medicine, organized by teamwork of health professionals, and able to ensure taking charge, continuity of care, social assistance integration, health promotion and disease prevention.

It is necessary to develop an initiative medicine on the territory that develops a stable relationship with the patient not limited to the treatment of the single episode and that transforms citizens into protagonists in the management of their own health and that of the community to which they belong.

Proximity territorial medicine, based on the prevention and treatment of chronicity, cannot be achieved only with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which provides for investments in building structures and in health and IT equipment, and with the application of the Ministerial Decree (DM) 77, which essentially concerns the classification of personnel.

In addition to these measures, which take a long time to implement, it is necessary to reorganize health services by combining financial sustainability with the clinical appropriateness of services.

The initiatives that could be adopted immediately are those of officially establishing in each socio-health district of the Territorial Functional Aggregations (AFT) of General Practitioners (GPs), of Free Choice Pediatricians (PLS) and of Outpatient Specialists (MSA) and to officially establish in each House of the community of the Primary Care Complex Units (UCCP), formed by multidisciplinary groups (teams) with coordinators who remain active in the health profession and chosen not on a fiduciary basis by the General Managers of the Health Authorities, but by colleagues of work.

These organizational forms were established by the Balduzzi law of 8 November 2012, n. 189, but they are not yet adopted in most of the national territory due to the refusal of many health managers to leave room for health workers and some medical unions to take responsibility in managing the health of the territory.

With AFTs and UCCPs, a new ‘horizontal’ organizational model would be created in which doctors, nurses and administrators work together in the same territorial interprofessional groups offering the population timely and quality healthcare services for the coordination of different professionals, overcoming the current ‘vertical’ one for watertight compartments in which everyone works in solitude, referring to the top management of their department (model of ‘condominium silos’).

I think it is a mistake to adopt a dependent employment relationship for all professionals of territorial medicine, abolishing those in agreement, because the latter guarantee greater flexibility that facilitates an organization more suited to the diversity of the territories, greater clinical autonomy from bureaucratic top-down , a greater responsibility of the operators and finally, involving subjects who also practice the free profession, can encourage innovation, overcoming conformity.

The aversion to working relationships in agreements arises from the breakdowns of trade union corporatism, which has often favored the current fragmentation of territorial medicine, the cause of the great difficulty of managing the covid-19 pandemic, but the solution to this criticality is not in the change in the type of employment relationship, but in the different organization provided for by the Balduzzi law, which can be implemented immediately, without the long times of a new legislation that transforms the conventions into dependency relationships and the pension social security regulations from those in force for doctors with agreements that are in charge of ENPAM to those for health workers employed by the National Health Service that report to INPS.

Dr. Luigi Capra

Outpatient Specialist Doctor

09 November 2022

