Whenever an iOS update is released, many people want to upgrade their iPhone to a new version, but the upgrade process always encounters “iPhone won’t update“or”iPhone can’t install update items” and other errors, causing the iPhone update to fail. If you encounter the problem that the iPhone cannot be updated, you can try to use the ReiBoot tool to solve it with one click!

Mr. Crazy has previously shared iOS updates and solutions to solve the problem of not being able to update. Usually, the most common problem is that there is an error in the OTA upgrade, which causes the iPhone to fail to update or the iPhone update is stuck. Most people most often appear that iOS is preparing to update. In the end, the iPhone cannot be updated to the latest iOS version. If there is still no solution through the above methods, it is recommended to directly use the computer ReiBoot repair tool to solve the problem of iPhone update failure with one click.

I have previously recommended Tenorshare ReiBoot to repair iOS system tool. This repair tool can solve more than 150 kinds of iPhone update failures, or iPhone cannot be updated, etc. It can also solve iTunes update errors. Recently, the tool has been completely revised, and its functionality has been enhanced a lot. It also supports the latest iPhone 13 series and iOS 16 system. At present, the ReiBoot repair tool can solve the following errors:

Fix over 150+ iPhone update errors

One-click entry for iPhone and iPad

Launch DFU mode (recovery mode)

Fix iPhone, iPad can’t update and reply problem

One-click downgrade for iOS

ReiBoot iOS software function video introduction:

ReiBoot fix iPhone update failed error tutorial

Step 1. Download ReiBoot into recovery mode

First, download the ReiBoot repair iOS system tool through the computer, and connect the iPhone/iPad device to the computer through the transmission cable, first click “enter recovery mode」。

When the iPhone device pops up to confirm whether to trust this computer or not, you must click Trust and enter the unlock password so that the computer can read the iPhone data normally.

If the mobile phone cannot be connected to the computer normally, you can also enter the DFU recovery mode manually. You can refer to the ReiBoot operation steps to prompt the settings.

Step 2. Perform a Repair Failed to Update iPhone

When the connecting computer pattern appears on the screen of the iPhone device, it means that it has entered the recovery mode. At this time, you can click “Start” to make corrections through ReiBoot.

You can select “iOS Update Issues” from the left, and then click “Fix Now”.

Step 3. Enable Deep Repair Mode

If the iPhone update fails to be repaired or the iPhone cannot be updated, it is usually because the iOS system upgrade is damaged, which is an abnormal situation. Select the “Deep Repair” mode, pay special attention to this will clear the iPhone device data, remember to run a backup first, after confirming that everything is correct Click the “Deep Repair” button to continue.

The screen to download the latest iOS firmware will pop up first, just click “Download”.

After waiting for the download to complete, you can click “Start Deep Repair”. As an additional reminder, at the beginning of this step, you need to pay for ReiBoot to use deep repair. If you want to buy it, you can enter the “30% discount code: A3KER6”, it will be cheaper to buy.

The process will remind again that all iPhone data will be cleared, click “Repair” after confirming.

Then ReiBoot will start to perform deep mode to fix the iPhone cannot be updated error, wait for about 7 minutes, do not unplug the iPhone transmission cable or close the ReiBoot tool during the process to avoid causing white apples.

Step 4. Deep Repair Complete

Until you see the deep repair completion prompt, it means that the iPhone has been upgraded. You can follow the prompts to enable and restore data for the iPhone, and the iOS system will be upgraded to the latest version.

If there is a need for more detailed instructions, ReiBoot official also has articles to assist the update process with more detailed update steps.

Exclusive 30% discount code for ReiBoot Premium Edition

Except for the function of entering and exiting recovery mode, ReiBoot is free to use, and the rest of the repair functions need to be upgraded to ReiBoot professional version. This tool is considered the most worthwhile repair tool by Mr. Crazy. It can quickly solve various startup errors of iPhone and iPad. It is recommended for everyone use.

If you want to buy ReiBoot Professional Edition, it is recommended to buy the permanent license version directly, which will save you money. After all, the price of one-month license or one-year license is too high. It is better to buy the permanent version directly and match the 30% discount code that this site has obtained for readers to save money. For more than 600 yuan, you can buy it for only NT$1,536, which is super cheap.

ReiBoot Repair iPhone / iPad Various Error Tools

ReiBoot is currently the most powerful tool for repairing various abnormal errors in iOS. In addition to solving the problems of iPhone update failure and failure to update iPhone, it can also solve problems such as iPhone update process white apple, iPhone recovery backup stuck, iPhone unable to turn on after update, etc. Up to now, whether you use OTA or iTunes, you may encounter update failures. If you can’t update your iPhone, you can fix it at home through ReiBoot. Less time and money.