What Silvio Berlusconi died of: what is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

Silvio Berlusconi died this morning at 9.30 at the San Raffaele in Milan. The leader of Forza Italia and founder of Mediaset was 86 years old.

Berlusconi’s values, hospitalized since last Friday for tests related to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he had been suffering for some time, showed no signs of improving. Then the situation escalated.

The chronic myelomonocytic leukemia MMS is the most common myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndrome. L…