What smell do mosquitoes dislike? This is how you keep the insects away

Not all mosquito repellent strategies require a lot of effort. Instead, you can use some natural remedies to keep the pests out of your home. Mosquitoes have an extremely good sense of smell. That is the main reason why they are attracted to humans and other animals as a source of blood. Similar to humans, mosquitoes are repelled by a wide range of odors. Without the use of harmful chemicals or other repellents, various fragrances can effectively repel mosquitoes and other biting insects. What smell do mosquitoes dislike? Find out below!

What helps against mosquitoes? Marigolds in the garden or on the balcony and marigold oil

Marigolds are actually one of the most effective scents to deter mosquitoes. You can grow this flower in your garden, but it is much better to use a calendula essential oil, which is more efficient.

Mosquitoes don’t like grapefruit

Not only is grapefruit a citrus fruit rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, but it also has a compound called nootkatone, which is known to be a mosquito repellent. You can eat grapefruit as a healthy dessert and apply grapefruit oil to your skin.

What smell do mosquitoes dislike? citronella oil

When you think of scents that keep these bugs away, this is probably the first scent that comes to mind. Candles and insect repellents made with citronella oil are a familiar sight in stores because the oil is extracted from the lemongrass plant. It has a spicy, lemon-like scent that is bothersome to mosquitoes but smells nice to humans. Planting lemongrass in front of your home is an aesthetically pleasing and very effective means of deterring pests. Additionally, citronella oil can be applied directly to the skin or combined with other essential oils to create a natural repellent tailored to your needs.

Peppermint against mosquitoes

Mosquitoes, with their keen senses, find the scent of mint unpleasant. Just placing peppermint plants nearby can have some success in repelling these pesky flying insects. Crushing the leaves of peppermint and pressing them onto the skin is another way to use the plant as a personal insect repellent. If you do get bitten by an insect, you can use peppermint oil to relieve the itching caused by the sting.

Mosquitoes hate the smell of lavender

Lavender is one of the most well-known ingredients in commercial mosquito repellents – the characteristic smell is offensive to the mosquito. One mosquito repellent strategy is to learn how to grow lavender in your garden. You can then put it in a vase and use it as a mosquito repellent. You also have the opportunity to purchase one of the finest candles infused with this powerful scent.

Cinnamon oil repels mosquitoes

If you come across a collection of mosquito eggs, spraying the developing mosquito larvae with cinnamon oil could prove to be an effective way to reduce mosquito numbers in the area.

Keep the bugs away with home remedies – Garlic

This member of the onion family has long been used to control pests. The active ingredient in garlic, allicin, masks our natural scent when consumed and acts like a mask to protect us from mosquito bites. On the other hand, garlic can also be used without consumption to ward off mosquitoes. You can thinly slice garlic cloves and spread them around your outdoor areas. Also, you can make a mosquito repellent spray by mixing garlic with essential oils and spraying it all over. Insects such as mosquitoes cannot stand the unpleasant smell.

What smell do mosquitoes dislike? basil

This versatile plant is more than just a tasty herb that you can use to flavor some of your favorite Italian dishes. It is also useful as a natural insect repellent. The annoying pests are deterred by the strong smell of the essential oils of the basil plant. You can take advantage of basil’s ability to repel pests by growing it in your garden and making insect repellent sprays at home with the essential oils of basil leaves.

Pine oil repels mosquitoes

Pine oil has a pleasant scent reminiscent of wood, so it is difficult not to enjoy its use. It has been used as a home remedy to repel mosquitoes for many years. To achieve the pine oil’s desired mosquito repellent effect, hang rags soaked in pine oil over the windows, doors, or patio of a home. You should change the rags every few days, but you can also use this method on days when mosquitoes are more likely to be present.

Rosemary helps against mosquitoes

Rosemary is another herb that can be used not only to flavor food but also for other purposes. Growing this fragrant plant in your garden will do wonders and fight any small infestation of mosquitoes that might arise. If you want to keep mosquitoes away while grilling, place a few sprigs of rosemary on the grill. The scent will spread throughout the garden and drive away the insects. You can also make simple insect repellents for your body by incorporating rosemary into lotions or sprays and applying them to the skin.

Other smells that mosquitoes hate include: lemon balm, eucalyptus, hot pepper, geranium oil, catnip, and neem oil.