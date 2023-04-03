If physicians, nurses, train drivers and bus drivers walk away, this can have consequences for the safety and well-being of outsiders. But the effects don’t have to be exclusively negative.

Von

Berit Uhlmann

The question of the appropriateness of strikes is as tricky as some conflicts between the social partners. How much traffic jams, chaos and frustration can uninvolved citizens be expected to face? Are strikes in critical areas dangerous or even irresponsible, as the Israeli doctor Seymour Glick did in the mid-1980s in the Journal of Medical Ethics wrote? He said medical strikes were like pilots threatening to parachute mid-flight and leave passengers alone in the air.