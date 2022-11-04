Doctors specializing in cardiology have estimated that one in three people in our country suffers from high cholesterol, a disease also called “hypercholesterolemia”. Despite this, fortunately, in 40% of cases you are not aware of suffering from this condition, this is because in the early stages, the condition does not present any symptoms, in other words you cannot notice its presence, unless you carry out analyzes of the blood specifications. However, there is only one exception, that is, when it is identified in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, it is a systemic alteration of the metabolism lipid.

This particular pathology tends to raise blood cholesterol levels so much that it inevitably favors the appearance of peripheral deposits since childhood. Precisely for this reason, from an early age, lipid plaques and deposits can be found cholesterol around the corneas of the eyes, in the tendons and in the skin, due to a genetic mutation. High cholesterol must not be neglected at all, especially since this condition greatly increases the risk of disease cardiovascular.

In the crosshairs of the question, what is defined as bad cholesterol, that is what is transported by the LDL. When this form of cholesterol is present in excess, it will inevitably end up depositing on the walls of the blood vessels (up to completely obstructing them) as a result, it could cause plaques and thickening, which will hinder the correct and fluid passage of blood. Consequently, the obstruction of the vessels therefore determines a lower supply of nutrients and oxygen to the tissues.

This is certainly not to be underestimated because if the passage of blood is prevented, the consequences from the point of view of health can be very serious, such as, for example, to stroke ischemic and heart attacks of the myocardium, which can even lead to death. Nevertheless, here is some good news. This risk can be significantly reduced, thanks to the so-called good cholesterol, which is transferred with HDL, the lipoproteins high density.

The particles of HDL they have the ability to convey cholesterol to the liver, where the latter will be eliminated, thus promoting optimal cleaning of the human body. The symptoms of high cholesterol are, as previously mentioned, invisible for a long time. However, when it is in an advanced stage, it can manifest itself through: cramps, headache, mental confusion and in rare cases with a strong feeling of constriction or oppression. On the other hand, only in the case of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, the symptoms appear much earlier and consist of xanthelasma and xanthomas.