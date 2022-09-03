As we know, prevention is the best way to fight cancer: let’s discover together the tests we regularly undergo to protect our health.

Carrying out periodic checks is essential to monitor our state of health and identify any pathologies in the bud. For this, there are a number of test to which we should regularly submit, aimed at identifying the possible presence of tumors. As we know, neoplasms are classified according to their stage of advancement: the more timely the diagnosis, the more positive the prognosis. Here’s what to know about cancer and prevention.

Cancer: the risk factors to watch out for

The term “cancer” or “tumor” refers to a pathological condition caused by changes in the DNA, which cause the uncontrolled proliferation of cells that alter the structure and functioning of organs and structures of the body.

There are many factors that can increase the risk of developing this pathology. Most of them, in addition to familiarity, relate to our lifestyle.

Conditions such as pollution, obesity, cigarette smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and poor nutrition can put us at an increased risk of cancer.

Furthermore, the lack of prevention constitutes an additional danger: since the development of cancer can take years, in fact, there are a series of precancerous lesions that can be identified and treated promptly, to reduce the risk of cancer occurring.

What tests should we undergo to detect the presence of tumors early? Let’s find out together.

Tumors: the tests to undergo

When a person is at risk of developing a certain type of cancer, both for factors relating to age and family history, and for aspects related to their lifestyle, it is essential to undergo regular cancer screening.

These are tests designed to provide an early diagnosis of the disease, at a stage where it is still possible to intervene to defeat it. There are three, in particular, the exams that you should undergo. These are tests aimed at identifying:

Breast cancer;

Cervical cancer

Colorectal cancer.

Breast cancer

Among the main risk factors for breast cancer are older age, obesity and cigarette smoking.

This is why it is recommended to all women with aage between 50 and 69 years to undergo a mammogram.

This is an X-ray examination aimed at identifying the presence of any nodules. The recommendation is to perform this test with a regular 2-year interval.

Cervical cancer

The main cause of cervical cancer is papilloma virus infection.

It is an extremely aggressive neoplasm, which ranks in the fourth place of the most common cancers in women.

To identify it, it is necessary to undergo a pap smear. This examination consists of a collection of some cells from the cervix, which are examined for any abnormalities.

Women between the ages of 24 and 65 should have this test every 3 years.

Colorectal cancer

Finally, colorectal cancer is particularly common in people with aage between 60 and 75 years.

For those in this age group, free ontological screening is available, which is divided into two different tests: the search for occult blood in the stool and the examination of the lower part of the intestine.