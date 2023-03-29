Bills, the procurement code and support for the health system were the central themes of the cabinet which was held on the evening of Tuesday 28 March. Furthermore, a bill to block the production of synthetic foods, such as meat substitutes, was also brought up for discussion during the session. Let’s see in detail what were the measures launched by the government in the last Council of Ministers. The measures implemented have an overall value of 4.9 billion euros.





Gas bills, 5% VAT reduction confirmed

As regards the “expensive bills”, the reduction of the5% VAT on gasin addition to the zeroing of system charges.





The reduced rate for district heating and for energy produced with methane gas has also been extended. In light of the reduction in the wholesale gas price, the government has decided to confirm the subsidy granted to consumers up to 5,000 cubic meters only for the month of April, a subsidy which will be granted at 35% of the value applied in the previous quarter.

The discount on bills for families with low Isee has been confirmed

Still on the subject of gas bills, the decree introduced a new incentive to save energy which will be paid to all citizens, without income limitations, in the period from 1 October to 31 December 2023. The criteria for assigning the contribution will be defined by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security together with the Ministry of economy.





Furthermore, during the last Council of Ministers, the social bonus was extended until 30 June, in addition to the discount on electricity and gas bills, for families with Isee up to 15 thousand euros.

Resources for healthcare and stop to token doctors

As far as businesses are concerned, the decree provides for the extension until 30 June of the 40% and 45% tax credits if in the first quarter of 2023 gas and electricity costs increased by more than 30% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Coldiretti demonstrates against the production of synthetic foods





Farmers who produce and sell energy produced with photovoltaics will be able to benefit from preferential taxation. As far as health care is concerned, the government has allocated approx 1.1 billion euros for the Regions to limit the impact of medical device paybacks on companies in the sector. Furthermore, the tightening on token-bearing doctors and the increase in resources for overtime and doctors in emergency departments have been launched.

Synthetic foods, tax authorities and the procurement code

As regards taxation, the terms for the payment of the first installment envisaged by the budget law have been rescheduled from 31 March to 31 October 2023. The terms for the payment of the first, second and third installments for the special correction on returns validly presented for the tax period in progress on 31 December 2021 and earlier.

On the other hand, the provision on the liberalization of sales dates is skipped. Green light to procurement code, which provides for streamlined procedures for awarding work by increasing the threshold for direct awarding from 40,000 to 150,000 euros. Finally, the stop to the production and marketing of synthetic food and feed has been approved. The fines range from a minimum of 10,000 euros to a maximum of 60,000 euros.



