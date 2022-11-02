Rave party, stop the vaccination obligation and life imprisonment. Here are all the measures contained in the first government decree led by Giorgia Meloni.

From the squeeze on raves to the end of the vaccination obligation for doctors, passing through life imprisonment and postponement of the Cartabia reform, there are several topics touched by the first government decree led by Giorgia Meloni, which the Prime Minister herself exposed at a press conference . Pandemic, justice and security were the three areas affected by the Council of Ministers, which also gave the green light to the list of undersecretaries and deputy ministers. Waiting for the next government summit, already called for November 4, let’s see what all the measures approved by the government are.

“The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the President Giorgia Meloni, the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio and the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, approved a decree-law that introduces urgent measures regarding the prohibition of concession of penitentiary benefits for prisoners or inmates who do not collaborate with the justice system, as well as regarding the entry into force of the legislative decree 10 October 2022, n. 150, of the obligations of vaccination against SARS-COV-2 and of prevention and contrast of illegal gatherings“, reads the press release issued by Palazzo Chigi.

The new rules on justice

Let’s start with the Justice question. The entry into force of the reform of the criminal trial wanted by the former Keeper of the Seals Marta Cartabia has been postponed to December 30th. And action is taken on life imprisonment, which excludes prisoners for particularly serious crimes (such as those of a mafia type) from enjoying certain penitentiary benefits, unless they become collaborators of justice: “stringent requirements are indicated to acknowledge the findings of the Council and at the same time prevent subjects who may still have links with the criminal context of origin from being admitted to reward measures. In formulating the text, the proposed law – relating to art. 4bis of the penitentiary system – already approved by the Chamber of Deputies in the last legislature“, reads the Chigi press release.

The anti-rave law puts social centers and students in the sights of the Meloni government

In particular, in order to receive the benefits, the offender will not only have to demonstrate good prison conduct and no longer have any connection with organized crime, but will also be required to pay compensation for the damage caused. “For the purposes of conditional release, it is expected that the request can be presented after serving a 30-year sentence“, they still let Chigi know.

The new rules on Covid

As for the Covid pandemic, with the approval of the decree, the government brought forward the end of the vaccination obligation also for doctors and health personnel to 1 November. As a result, anyone who was suspended from service for not getting vaccinated will be reinstated.

“The expiry of the vaccination obligation for personnel exercising the health professions, for workers employed in residential, social-welfare and social-health structures and for the personnel of structures that carry out health and social care activities is brought forward from 31 December to 1 November 2022 health and social care“, explain from Chigi.”Furthermore, with specific regard to the category of health professions, the measure of suspension from the exercise of the profession is eliminated, in order to counter the serious shortage of health personnel registered in the territory.“, reads the statement again.

At the same time, the government has also announced an ordinance from the Ministry of Health which will extend the obligation to wear a mask to cover the nose and mouth in hospitals and RSAs until 31 December.

The new rules on raves

Finally, the government has also included in the decree a rule to combat the so-called rave parties, which are described as gatherings of “more than 50 people (…) from whom a danger to public order or public safety or public health may arise“. In fact, the introduction of a new type of crime is envisaged:”The rules relating to the invasion of land or buildings, public or private, are modified, with the provision of imprisonment from 3 to 6 years and a fine from 1,000 to 10,000 euros. In the event of a conviction or application of the penalty at the request of the parties, the confiscation of the things used to commit the crime is foreseen.“, specifies the government note.