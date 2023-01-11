Coffee is among the most drunk beverages in the world. In Italy, 9.3 million coffees are consumed every day. Half of Italians drink at least one cup of coffee a day. There are four varieties of coffee most common in the world: Arabica, Robusta, Liberica and Excelsa. There are different types of coffee: espresso, narrow, long, double, decaffeinated, mocaccino, marocchino, affogato, American and many others. The brands under which it is sold are different. A trip to the supermarket is enough to realize how many brands of coffee exist on the shelves.

For some days the presence of a very dangerous toxin in some brands of coffee has been reported. The Ministry of Health has issued some warnings for the presence of ochratoxin in coffee with values ​​higher than those permitted by law. It is a mycotoxin which is produced by species of the Aspergillus and Penicillium genera, such as A. ochraceus and P. viridicatum which is found in particular in cereals, coffee, dried fruit and wine. It is a compound that resists in coffee even after roasting. It resists normal metabolic processes for a long time. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies these toxins as “possible human carcinogens”.

Why do toxins develop in coffee? These are substances that are produced in the presence of humidity. When coffee is not stored in an optimal way, mold develops. It usually happens after a large amount of product has been harvested. Particularly when it is placed in stacks and left to dry in the open air. In these cases, when the humidity is too high, the coffee generates toxins that are very harmful to the human body.

It must be said right away that there are more mycotoxins in decaffeinated coffee. This is because caffeine generally inhibits the growth of molds and mycotoxins. Ochratoxin is dangerous to health. Suffice it to say that it can cause damage to the entire organism. It is capable of binding to blood serum albumin. It is not possible to eliminate aflatoxins. The only thing that can be done is to limit its consumption as much as possible and that is why the quantity present in food must be controlled. Beware of cheap imported products.

In conclusion, we give you some tips to defend yourself from the toxins that may be in coffee. Several studies show that these toxins are present in coffee beans and can contaminate the drink as well. But you can be calm because they are generally far below the safety limit. The mere idea of ​​knowing that coffee can have toxins does not leave you calm. To reduce exposure to toxins in coffee, we recommend buying quality, non-poor products.