What the Nutella Effect is all about – and how to beat it

For many, the ideal end of the day looks something like this: legs up, boob box on, bag of chips. Often, however, the grip soon becomes empty. Why can’t we stop before the whole bag’s gone?

Because eating fatty or sweet things in particular makes you happy, as Martin Smollich, nutritionist at the Institute for Nutritional Medicine at the University of Lübeck and at the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, explains. “The intestinal cells have sensors for sugar and fat.”

Humans have an innate preference for sweets

When the molecules from the food arrive there, an electrical impulse is sent through the nerves to the brain. “The messenger substance dopamine is then released there. Dopamine increases appetite and creates a feeling of happiness.” And the brain reacts particularly happily when sugar and fat are combined in a food. Some experts speak of the “Nutella effect”.

The preference for sweet and greasy things has its origin in times of scarcity. “It used to be that food was scarce overall and, especially in winter, hardly available,” explains Smollich. And fat and sugar are the most important sources of energy. “People who responded particularly well to this and ate supplies for times of hunger consequently had better chances of survival.”

Studies have shown that humans have an innate preference for sweets, says Smollich. “Even unborn children in the uterus smile when the pregnant woman eats something sweet instead of something bitter.” This imprint also makes sense: in nature there is almost nothing that is sweet and poisonous at the same time. Poisonous plants and fruits usually tasted bitter.

Cultural background and habits play a role

Another factor is cultural patterns. In some regions, after-work beer is simply part of it – “and that also applies to chips,” says Christoph Klotter, who was a nutritional psychologist and psychotherapist at Fulda University of Applied Sciences until he retired. “Because in our culture they stand for rest, relaxation and pleasure.”

In addition, habit plays a role, says Klotter. “When I go to the supermarket, I’ve always chosen the same type of yoghurt for years. Or when I come home from work, it has to be something sweet.” Last but not least, food is often used as an emotion manager. “If we sit alone in front of the television in the evening and feel lonely, then the sorrow is eaten away,” says the psychologist. At the end of the day there could be conflicts with your partner – but not with the fridge.

Greasy and sweet foods activate reward systems in the brain

A recently presented study shows how strongly such habits become ingrained in the brain. Because fatty and sweet foods activate the reward system so strongly, the brain learns to subconsciously prefer such foods, a team at the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research in Cologne reported in March. “Our measurements of brain activity have shown that the brain rewires itself through the consumption of fries and the like. It subconsciously learns to prefer rewarding food,” explained study leader Marc Tittgemeyer.

Flavor enhancers and flavors increase cravings

It can therefore be difficult to break ingrained patterns and not even open the bag of crisps, but instead perhaps grab a healthier apple, says Armin Valet from the Hamburg Consumer Advice Centre. Chips are also among the foods with a built-in addictive factor: “It is clear that chips contain substances that have a taste-enhancing effect. Aromas in particular are suspected of triggering a stronger desire. Yeast extract, and formerly glutamate, have a similar effect.”

The will to not touch the bag of crisps – or at least just eat a small part – must be correspondingly strong. Among other things, it is important that the feeding does not happen on the side – i.e. parallel to watching a film or mobile phone – says nutritionist Smollich. It is also important to get support from a consultant or someone you trust. Because, as Armin Valet notes, the next bag of chips is usually a short distance away when you get craved.

