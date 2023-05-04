what the symptoms are, where it is widespread and how dangerous it is

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

His name is Acrux and it is a new Sars-Cov-2 variant that has been identified in recent weeks between India, where it appeared for the first time, and the United States, with some isolated cases in Spain and other areas of Asia.

“Xbb.2.3 was first identified in India (Karnataka) and then in the United States: the origin is not clear,” explained pediatrician Vipin M. Vashishtha, former coordinator of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and member of the the Vaccine Safety Net (Vsn) initiative of the World Health Organization.

The name Acrux comes from the Alfa Crucis star system. According to the data that has emerged, the countries currently most affected are: Singapore (26%) and India (22%), while Spain (11%) and Australia (8%) show recent growth. The Acrux variant was then reported in many other countries including Japan, South Korea, China, the United Kingdom and indeed the United States.

To date, the other variants deriving from Xbb, i.e. Kraken and Arturo, remain dominant in these countries, the latter guilty of the recent wave of infections in India. The characteristics of Acrux are still being studied, and experts are not yet able to indicate whether this will manage to be contagious and become dominant over the other variants. We are also already faced with new mutants derived from Acrux, including Xbb.2.3.2, which is considered the fastest and will be monitored as another child of Acrux, or Xbb.2.3.8

In Italy, as in the rest of the world, there are still 5 main widespread variants, all deriving from Omicron: these are Kraken, Arturo, Centaurus, Cerberus and Hyperion. Just in these days the ordinance according to which the United States will eliminate the obligation to vaccinate against Covid-19 for federal employees and international travelers arriving by plane from the evening of May 11 is official

