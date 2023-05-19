what they are and how they are treated

They affect at least 250,000 people in Italy alone, diagnoses have increased twenty-fold in the last ten years, but there is still too little talk of chronic inflammatory bowel disease. A survey carried out by AMICI ONLUS in collaboration with EngageMinds HUB explained how one Italian out of three knows nothing about these pathologies. But there’s more. The same survey stated that one patient out of three not only feels guilty for his illness, but would like to feel better understood by colleagues and friends.

In this article

In technical jargon we speak of IBD, from the English inflammatory bowel disease, in Italian MICI

IBDs have no gender difference, i.e. they affect men and women equally frequently. Generally, the age group most affected is between 15 and 45 years of age. There are two chronic inflammatory bowel diseases:

Crohn’s disease, rettocolite ulcerosa.

What are the causes of inflammatory bowel disease?

Unfortunately IBDs are also part of idiopathic diseases, that is, those whose causes experts have not yet discovered. The main hypothesis is that of an excessive reaction of our immune system to the presence of some bacteria, normally present in the intestine. This violent immune response according to the majority of experts, it depends on a mix of genetic and environmental factors.

What are the risk factors?

Experts have noted a certain familiarity of chronic inflammatory bowel disease. In practice, those who have relatives who have been affected by IBD are more likely to develop them, even if it should be remembered that they are not hereditary pathologies.

of chronic inflammatory bowel disease. In practice, those who have relatives who have been affected by IBD are more likely to develop them, even if it should be remembered that they are not hereditary pathologies. Scientific research has also found a gene called NOD2 . When it moults it makes Crohn’s disease easier to start.

. When it moults it makes Crohn’s disease easier to start. Even the cigarette smoke is under the magnifying glass of the experts. It raises the risk for Crohn’s disease, while it would even seem protective against ulcerative colitis.

is under the magnifying glass of the experts. It raises the risk for Crohn’s disease, while it would even seem protective against ulcerative colitis. Anxiety e depression seem to play an important role.

What are the symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease?

As the name indicates, these are chronic conditions, which have dormant moments and flare-up periods.

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease

The main symptoms of this disease are diarrhea and abdominal pain. Cramps usually affect the lower right part of the abdomen, where the last ileal loop is located, which is the most frequent site of the disease.

Symptoms of ulcerative colitis

Ulcerative colitis, on the other hand, manifests itself with bloody diarrhea, therefore with traces of bright red blood and mucus in the stool. Plus there is the Tenesmoi.e. the continuous urge to go to the bathroom, while only sometimes there is theanemia.

Symptoms they have in common

As we said, these two diseases have periods of latency that alternate with those of inflammation flare-up. In this second stage there may be symptoms such as:

fever,

weight loss without diet,

tiredness,

lack of appetite.

Complications of chronic inflammatory bowel disease

Here too we must make a distinction between the two diseases.

Crohn’s can lead to the formation of strictures, which are narrowing of the lumen of the affected intestine up to intestinal obstruction, fistulas or abscesses. Surgery is often required to deal with these complications.

or abscesses. Surgery is often required to deal with these complications. As far as ulcerative colitis is concerned, the main consequences can be the megacolon tossico, for which surgery is needed, but also cancer on the inflamed colon mucosa. More rarely, skin, liver, joint or eye diseases may appear.

What are the therapies?

IBDs have drug therapy and must be kept under constant and continuous control. If the therapy is followed correctly, it is possible to witness a clinical remission of the symptoms and avoid the exacerbation of the disease.

Generally the specialist doctor prescribes the mesalazinail cortisoneThe immunosuppressants, some antibiotics acting on bacteria in the digestive tract. Lately new generation biological drugs are being used such as Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocking antibodies.

“Unfortunately, these patients are burdened by a still very high risk of surgery. It is estimated that, ten years after diagnosis, about 40% of patients with Crohn’s disease undergo bowel resection surgery. About 20% of patients with ulcerative pancolitis undergo colectomy, with construction of the pouch, a sort of pocket made with a segment of small intestine». The professor Alessandro Armuzzi he is Head of the IBD Center of the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome.

Important data has arrived on the long-term impact of a drug, ustekinumab, which is used precisely against these diseases. The news comes from the Congress of the European organization that deals with Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis.

Food waivers have a strong psychological impact

The nutrition finally, it is becoming increasingly important as many of these patients are nutrient deficient. For this reason, particular nutritional formulas are being proposed as therapeutic support.

Just the food renunciation imposed by the therapies to deal with these diseases has a strong psychological impactespecially on children e teenagers. It becomes difficult to have a life of social sharing. In 71% of cases, those living with an IBD state that they suffer from the limitations imposed on their relationship life and 41% feel marginalized by their peers. In 46% of cases, those living with IBD feel the protagonist of “unpleasant situations” in sharing meals with their peers and in 6 out of 10 cases, patients also experience discomfort in the family. This is the scenario that emerged from the survey by the EngageMinds HUB center of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, conducted in 2021 in the context of the social campaign “Crohnlive – Stories of young people that Crohn’s disease cannot stop”, promoted by Modulen – Food for special doctors for people with Crohn’s disease from Nestlé Health Science.

25% of patients complain of frustration because they don’t know how a food can act on the disease. A third of them no longer feel pleasure during a lunch or dinner with serious limits even to their social life.

The importance of psychological support

A first relevant aspect that emerged from the research, which involved pre-adolescents (14-15 years) and adolescents (16-18 years) with IBD, concerns the perception of the disease: the awareness of the problems that these pathologies can cause, among the interviewees, it arrived at the time of diagnosis but over time, with the direct consequences of the disease and the therapies taken to manage it. It is no coincidence that in more than 40% of cases the impact of nutrition on social life has been increasing after the onset. Furthermore, the results showed that each patient establishes a very personal relationship with food, mainly anchored to the strategy ofavoidance of certain foods. A complete management of young patients, which is as multidisciplinary as possible, is essential. If you need to always be able to rely on the gastroenterologist, being followed up constantly by one psychologist it is a great help for many kids to manage the psychological repercussions due to food discomfort.

Food for Special Medical Purposes (AFMS)

Furthermore, in the daily management of nutrition, both in the acute phases of the disease and in remission, they can be of great help Food for Special Medical Purposes (AFMS), which the boys interviewed claim to employ for a long time with satisfactory results. Approximately half of the participants (48%) were recommended the use of AFMS during the active phase of the disease and 27% during the maintenance phase. The AFMS are therefore a valuable aid that allows children to more easily control their food choices.

Read also…