what they are and how to recognize them

Introduction
Among the symptoms present once theacute infection, more and more people report accusing gastrointestinal problems. Subjects returning from coronavirus-2019-ncov-sintomi.html” title=”COVID-19: Come Riconoscere i Primi Sintomi e Cosa Fare”>Covid-19 struggling with various symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite and reflux, are on the rise.
It is what doctors define, as is known, with the term of Long-Covid, that is, that set of manifestations which, although not a virus capable of determining an infection, the negativization also persists, and above all that they were not present before the disease. fromeffective healing, even if up to three months have passed, long-term symptoms affecting thedigestive systemwhich can occur independently of the disease severity resolved.
Post Covid: stomach symptoms
The study on the post-Covid consequences on the stomach
A group of researchers from the center for infectious diseases of Sun Yat-sen University in Zuhai (China) has developed a study published in the journal The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, aimed at investigating the post-Covid symptoms of the stomach and intestines. The sample examined by the scholars was 117 patients hospitalized for Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic in China.
The results: in 44% of the subjects the disease had left after-effects at the gastrointestinal level. A condition that was found more frequently in those who, at the time of hospitalization, presented problems such as: dyspnea (air hunger) e myalgia (muscle aches). THE aftermath of Covid-19 were not related to the severity of the disease in terms of respiratory complications. In the patients under observation, in several cases, an alteration of the markers of inflammation (proinflammatory cytokines e calprotectina).
Between symptoms also present up to three months after recovery from Covid-19 of a gastrointestinal nature, we find: loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea, gastroesophageal reflux, belching, vomiting, abdominal distension and blood in the stool. In these cases it is advisable to contact your doctor who will be able to evaluate the necessary therapy.
Post Covid-19 causes in the stomach
- Hypoxia
- Medicines
- Inflammatory markers
According to researchers, one of the main causes of Long Covid-19 symptoms involving the stomach can be thehypoxia, which is lower than normal levels of oxygen in the blood. According to scholars, the reduced flow of oxygen can also affect other organs, in addition to the lungs, causing the onset of the complications highlighted in the gastrointestinal system.
Among the possible reasons behind the gastrointestinal symptoms, there is also the ability of the Covid-19 virus to attack other organs in which there are i ACE2 receptors, thus the entry route of the virus into the cells. According to the researchers also i drugs administered, and long hospitalizations in intensive care, would be counted among the causes of post-Covid stomach ailments.