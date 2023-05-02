what they are and how to recognize them

The study on the post-Covid consequences on the stomach



A group of researchers from the center for infectious diseases of Sun Yat-sen University in Zuhai (China) has developed a study published in the journal The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, aimed at investigating the post-Covid symptoms of the stomach and intestines. The sample examined by the scholars was 117 patients hospitalized for Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic in China.

The results: in 44% of the subjects the disease had left after-effects at the gastrointestinal level. A condition that was found more frequently in those who, at the time of hospitalization, presented problems such as: dyspnea (air hunger) e myalgia (muscle aches). THE aftermath of Covid-19 were not related to the severity of the disease in terms of respiratory complications. In the patients under observation, in several cases, an alteration of the markers of inflammation (proinflammatory cytokines e calprotectina).

Between symptoms also present up to three months after recovery from Covid-19 of a gastrointestinal nature, we find: loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea, gastroesophageal reflux, belching, vomiting, abdominal distension and blood in the stool. In these cases it is advisable to contact your doctor who will be able to evaluate the necessary therapy.