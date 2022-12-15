The drop in temperatures, the seasonal flu and the new symptoms of the Covid-19 variants are worrying many: read here to distinguish the various new symptoms that are changing now and how to recognize them.

Exactly like it happened last time Winter and during the winter of 2020, the year the pandemic began from Covid-19 in the world and with it the swabs, vaccines and lockdowns, even in this period the trend of infections seems to be on the rise. Despite being known as lowering temperatures and seasonal flu are complicit in this growth, a further fact has been studied: i symptoms of Covid, and if not all, at least some, are changing. The reason would lie in some variants discovered by one I study English.

The new symptoms of Covid, recognized by the English study

Zoe Health Study is a cross-research conducted by some scholars of the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School and King’s College London which determined how the mutation of the SARS CoV-2 virus, i.e. that of Covidgenerate a consequent change in the form and occurrence of the symptoms of the disease. The study was carried out by exploiting the data tracking of millions of people who tested positive for Covid, through a simple app. Unfortunately, for obvious reasons, the infected person cannot be recognized via the app variant who accused; despite this impediment, it studio it paid off.

Read also:

Why are the symptoms changing?



According to what was found by the researchers, the feverish state falls by several positions, in the classification of symptoms from Covid. Although fever has been the very first indicator of health and of the virus for years, the study now says that the predominant symptoms of the Covid they have changed. At the head, we find the throat, stuffy nose and sneezing. Also, the symptoms would appear to change between not get vaccinated and who has completed the vaccination cycle instead. Those who confirmed the conclusion of the cycle, for example, declared that they had perceived above all throat pain and then cough, runny nose, headache and stuffy nose. Those who, on the other hand, have had only one dose of the vaccine say they have heard more than anything else headache and then, following, runny nose, sore throat, sneezing and persistent cough.

❓ Do you know what are the symptoms in a child to distinguish a cold, a flu, Covid or RSV? 👉 Practically the same! So, before venturing any hypothesis, it would be advisable to perform the related tests! HT @GosiaGasperoPhD pic.twitter.com/rNu1C5ymUo — Antonio Caramia (@Antonio_Caramia) December 15, 2022

Between flu and unvaccinated



In addition to the sick influence them seasons, then there is the issue of the unvaccinated who, according to the study team that carried out the survey via the app, perceived the following symptoms, in order of intensity: headache, fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, sneezing, loss of smell. Of the new symptoms of the variants of the virus, such as Cerberus e Gryphonspoke for Republic Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the Galeazzi Institute in Milan: “We are starting to get to know Cerberus better. It is confirmed that it tends to manifest itself above all in the high streets respiratory, causing flu-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, a tickly cough and a sore throat. It being understood that it is to be understood how much this is a ‘demerit’ than a less pathogenic virus and how much I deserve of immunity that has been created in the population”.

On Covid, see also:

NEWS

LETTER advice, news, curiosities and much more! news-letter-section “>

The latest updated weekly data

The latest updated data dell’Oms they overestimate 14.8 million dead in the world due to the pandemic: a figure published in the magazine Nature which suggests what has been done to counter the virus, but which must not leave room for dangerous ones scaremongering.