It’s an emergency Pharmacy in Italy. L’Aifa has updated the list of missing medicines on its website. In total there are 3200. A list that is constantly renewed on the basis of the reports received by the agency. But that some are not found happens frequently. As happened this summerwhen ibuprofen was no longer found in Italian pharmacies due to the boom in cases

Covid. This time, however, the stocks in the warehouses have run out due to the peak of theinfluenza.

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci intervenes

Identification of medicines with a real shortage, short and medium-term response interventions to promptly meet the needs of citizens and the definition of communication and awareness-raising activities in order to avoid alarmism and consequent unjustified rush to purchase. This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, highlighted in the meeting that today established the birth of a permanent working table on the supply of drugs to define the real extent of the phenomenon and indicate proposed solutions.