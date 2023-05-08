what they are and what advantages they bring

We talk about it through the in-depth study by GVM – Care & Research.

The infiltrations of PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma, plasma rich in platelets or platelet gel) they are an innovative treatment used in the orthopedic field to promote the regeneration of cartilage, muscles and tendons in the event of injuries, traumas, prostheses.

What is platelet rich plasma

Platelet-Rich Plasma is a blood derivative that is obtained with a double centrifugation process of the blood (taken from the patient himself). This double step separates the components until obtaining the platelet gel, a compound rich in growth factors.

Advertisements

PRP is a blood product with regenerative properties: that is, it allows tissue repair with biochemical and mechanical characteristics as similar as possible to the original tissue.

Plasma rich in platelets is used today above all in aesthetic medicine (as a biorevitalization treatment) and in orthopedics (in different concentrations it is used to speed up the tissue healing process). In particular, in orthopedics it improves the regeneration of cartilage, muscles and tendons in the case of: sports injuries, muscle injuries, bone fractures, knee sprains, chronic tendinopathies, degenerative joint pathologies (for example in the treatment of knee arthrosis, even pre -prosthesis).

What are knee PRP infiltrations

Knee PRP infiltrations are an outpatient treatment for the administration of platelet gel. The product is obtained by double centrifugation of a patient’s blood sample, prepared for storage separate from the other blood components. The platelet gel is activated during the treatment phase and injected with infiltrations into the area of ​​tissue to be regenerated.

Since it is a product derived from the patient’s blood, PRP has no side effects and, based on the needs identified by the specialist, multiple applications are made (generally a cycle of three sessions over a year). The first results are noticeable two or three months after the start of treatment and can last up to one or two years.

The benefits for the patient

Platelet-Rich Plasma is an innovative and highly personalized treatment, programmed according to the patient’s situation and the benefits identified by the specialist. The main advantages are:

minimally invasive procedure;

anti-inflammatory effect;

improved tissue repair;

reduced recovery times;

optimal results even in cases where it is not possible to intervene with prosthetic surgery.

Nurse Times editorial team

Fonte: GVM – Care & Research

Stay up to date with Nurse Times, follow us on:

Telegram – https://t.me/NurseTimes_Channel

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nursetimes.it/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/NurseTimes. NT

Twitter –