what they are and what they are for

An interesting alternative to relax the mind are the Tibetan bowls. They have been around for a long time and there are some reports and studies suggesting their effectiveness. How do they work? Find out here.

Last update: June 16, 2023

Singing bowls are musical instruments that have been used in various Himalayan and Central Asian cultures for centuries. They are used during meditation and to promote healing, since their sound is believed to balance the chakras.

Also known as singing bowls and Himalayan singing bowls, they are often used in music therapy and massage. The vibrations caused by these objects are believed to be an effective means of relieving stress and tension in the body. How do they work? Do they really help reduce tension? We’re about to find out.

How Tibetan bowls or singing bowls work

Himalayan singing bowls are said to help calm the mind through the vibration and sound they produce. When one of these instruments is played, it seems to create a wave that is felt throughout the body, including the brain and nervous system.

Popular belief holds that this vibration is able to reduce brain activity and calm the mind, which in turn causes a feeling of relaxation and inner peace. Furthermore, the sound produced by singing bowls is claimed to have a specific frequency that affects the performance of the brain and body in different ways.

After the meditation practice with the bowls, some people reported that their mind focused more on the present and that their thoughts decreased, leaving the mind becoming clear and serene.

Scientific contributions

Some studies have revealed that the vibration and sound of singing bowls help reduce anxiety, improve concentration and control heart rate and blood pressure. However, more research is needed to determine its true influence.

A study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary & Alternative Medicine examined the effects of these bowls on anxiety, depression, heart rate and blood pressure, in a sample of 62 people aged 21 to 77, who answered questionnaires before and after integrated meditation.

The results showed a reduction in anxiety and depression levels after the musical instrument intervention. Also, a decrease in heart rate and blood pressure.

These results should be taken with caution, as the study was observational, there was no control group, and the sample was not representative. Thus, a relationship of cause (singing bowls) and effect (anxiety reduction) cannot be confidently drawn.

Similarly, there is a systematic review published at Complementary Therapies in Medicine which evaluated the effects of singing bowls on human health. The results showed an improvement in anxiety, fatigue and depression.

However, as the evidence suggests positive effects, the authors recommend rigorous future research, as well as monitoring to understand how these bowls affect mental health and well-being.

Uses of Himalayan singing bowls

Himalayan singing bowls are used in a variety of ways, depending on a person’s purpose. Some of the more frequent uses are as follows:

Yoga: Bowls are used to help students relax and focus on their practice. Decoration and atmosphere: some use singing bowls as decoration or to create a relaxing atmosphere in their home or work space. Meditation: the bowl can be played before or after meditation to help establish a calm and focused state of mind. Also, you can play it while practicing, so you can keep your attention on the sound and vibration of the bell. Healing and Therapy: the therapist touches the bowl with the aim of contributing to the patient’s relaxation and creating an atmosphere of tranquillity. Himalayan bowls are sometimes used directly on the body, also to release tension and promote healing.

To ring a singing bowl, hold your non-dominant hand steady and hold a wooden mallet in the other; with this you gently hit the edge of the bowl. You can also rub the hammer around the edge, creating a continuous vibration.

Not everyone can use singing bowls

It is important to experiment with different techniques in order to find the shape that produces the right sound and vibration for the purpose. Also, it is crucial to clarify that the use of these bowls is not recommended for all people. For example, according to distributor Shanti Bowl, they are not appropriate in the cases listed below:

Epilepsy.

Heart stimulator.

Artificial heart valves.

Neurological or mental disorders.

Metal prostheses or staples in the body.

Parkinson’s disease with deep brain stimulation device.

Likewise, it is suggested to avoid them if you have polyneuropathy or hemiparesis, or are being treated for depression or anxiety. In any of these scenarios, clearance from a doctor or mental health professional is essential.

One last consideration

Himalayan bowls are musical instruments that have been used for centuries for meditative and therapeutic purposes. Popular belief states that its sound balances the chakras and minimizes stress and bodily tension.

Although some studies highlight its positive effects on anxiety, depression, heart rate, controlled trials are needed to better understand its benefits.

Furthermore, it is important to bear in mind that its use is not recommended in all people and situations. Authorization from a healthcare professional is relevant in specific cases.

