The Gimbe foundation has analyzed the assessments of the Ministry of Health on regional healthcare, in particular on compliance with the essential levels of assistance. The data refer to 2020, the year of arrival of the pandemic: the gap between North and South has remained despite the fact that Covid has affected the South less.

The Ministry of Health has published its assessments on the provision of healthcare services by the Regions. This is an analysis on the so-called Essential levels of assistance that all regional administrations must guarantee, to establish who is complying with them (and therefore is “compliant”) and who is not (the “defaulters”). Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe foundation, explained that “it is a real ‘report card’ for regional health services”. The new assessments refer to 2020, the year in which the Covid pandemic hit Italy.

The results, in fact, are “inevitably conditioned by the management of the Covid-19 emergency”, said Cartabellotta. In any case, it emerges that “the North-South gap has not narroweddespite the fact that many Northern Regions were dramatically affected by the first wave and, at the same time, those of the South were spared thanks to the lockdown” implemented in the spring of 2020. In addition, the report highlights that “the The ‘poor sister’ of healthcare, i.e. prevention, was the one that paid the heaviest bill, in terms of providing essential services”.

The ranking of the Regions for health, who respects the essential levels of assistance and who does not

The three areas evaluated by the “report cards” of the Ministry of Health are collective prevention, assistance at the district level (ie healthcare in the area, outside the hospitals) and hospital assistance. For each, a score from 1 to 100 has been assigned. Each Region can be compliant, if it has more than 60 points in each of the three areas, or default if it has even one ‘insufficient’.

See also With iOS 15, Apple is putting its privacy advantage to good use Covid Bulletin today, the data on infections and deaths in Italy on Saturday 11 February region by region

The Compliant regionsi.e. those who have complied with the essential levels of assistance in all three categories, are only 11:

Emilia Romagna

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Lazio

Lombardy

Marche

Piedmont

Autonomous Province of Trento

Puglia

Tuscany,

Umbria

Veneto

Therefore, all the other ten Regions are in default. In particular, they default because they have one insufficiency:

Abruzzo

Liguria

Molise

Sicily

While to have two shortcomings I am:

Basilicata

Campania

Autonomous Province of Bolzano

Sardinia

Valle d’Aosta

To close the ranking is Calabria, which collects three failures out of three.

In the top 10 only Puglia, the other southern regions are all at the bottom

Of the Southern Regions, “only Puglia is among the 10 compliant Regions”, underlined Cartabellotta. This, together with the “extremely critical health conditions in Calabria”, highlights the great “gap between North and South”, also considering the greater impact that the first wave of the pandemic has had in the North.

The analyzes of the Gimbe foundation have highlighted that some Regions occupy very different positions in the three areas considered by the ministry’s assessments. An example is Umbria, which is in first place in the prevention category, but slips to eleventh for hospital assistance and twelfth for district assistance. Similarly, Lombardy is third for the district area, fifth for hospitals but fourteenth for prevention. On the contrary there are Regions such as Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Lazio, which occupy the exact same position in the three classifications.

Gimbe has summarized the data in a single score, which allows you to draw up a real ranking of regional health care. This does nothing but “emphasize the difference between North and South“, commented Cartabellotta: in the first half of the ranking “there are 7 Regions from the North, 3 from the Center and none from the South, while in the last quartile, except for the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, all the Regions are from the South”.

The complete scores of all the Regions in the three categories

The impact of Covid-19, it was prevention above all that suffered

In addition, comparing the data of 2020 with those of 2019, it emerged where the Covid-19 had the most impact: the scores have worsened for all Regions (except for the Autonomous Province of Trento and Valle d’Aosta), with a significant drop for Liguria, Abruzzo, Lombardy, Calabria, Basilicata and Sicily. Also in this case, “seven of the eleven Regions with a gap of more than 20 points are located in the South”.

Worse the most was the area of ​​the prevention: Scores dropped by 263 points, versus 150 for hospital care. Conversely, district assistance even saw a slight improvement (+5 points). “The collapse of prevention is the inevitable consequence both of the scant investments in this area, and of the fact that the already limited personnel in the prevention departments have been employed on the front line in the management of the pandemic emergency”, concluded Cartabellotta .