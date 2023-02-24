Home Health what they are and who has the worst grades
Health

what they are and who has the worst grades

by admin
what they are and who has the worst grades

The Gimbe foundation has analyzed the assessments of the Ministry of Health on regional healthcare, in particular on compliance with the essential levels of assistance. The data refer to 2020, the year of arrival of the pandemic: the gap between North and South has remained despite the fact that Covid has affected the South less.

The Ministry of Health has published its assessments on the provision of healthcare services by the Regions. This is an analysis on the so-called Essential levels of assistance that all regional administrations must guarantee, to establish who is complying with them (and therefore is “compliant”) and who is not (the “defaulters”). Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe foundation, explained that “it is a real ‘report card’ for regional health services”. The new assessments refer to 2020, the year in which the Covid pandemic hit Italy.

The results, in fact, are “inevitably conditioned by the management of the Covid-19 emergency”, said Cartabellotta. In any case, it emerges that “the North-South gap has not narroweddespite the fact that many Northern Regions were dramatically affected by the first wave and, at the same time, those of the South were spared thanks to the lockdown” implemented in the spring of 2020. In addition, the report highlights that “the The ‘poor sister’ of healthcare, i.e. prevention, was the one that paid the heaviest bill, in terms of providing essential services”.

The ranking of the Regions for health, who respects the essential levels of assistance and who does not

The three areas evaluated by the “report cards” of the Ministry of Health are collective prevention, assistance at the district level (ie healthcare in the area, outside the hospitals) and hospital assistance. For each, a score from 1 to 100 has been assigned. Each Region can be compliant, if it has more than 60 points in each of the three areas, or default if it has even one ‘insufficient’.

See also  With iOS 15, Apple is putting its privacy advantage to good use

Covid Bulletin today, the data on infections and deaths in Italy on Saturday 11 February region by region

The Compliant regionsi.e. those who have complied with the essential levels of assistance in all three categories, are only 11:

  • Emilia Romagna
  • Friuli Venezia Giulia
  • Lazio
  • Lombardy
  • Marche
  • Piedmont
  • Autonomous Province of Trento
  • Puglia
  • Tuscany,
  • Umbria
  • Veneto

Therefore, all the other ten Regions are in default. In particular, they default because they have one insufficiency:

  • Abruzzo
  • Liguria
  • Molise
  • Sicily

While to have two shortcomings I am:

  • Basilicata
  • Campania
  • Autonomous Province of Bolzano
  • Sardinia
  • Valle d’Aosta

To close the ranking is Calabria, which collects three failures out of three.

In the top 10 only Puglia, the other southern regions are all at the bottom

Of the Southern Regions, “only Puglia is among the 10 compliant Regions”, underlined Cartabellotta. This, together with the “extremely critical health conditions in Calabria”, highlights the great “gap between North and South”, also considering the greater impact that the first wave of the pandemic has had in the North.

The analyzes of the Gimbe foundation have highlighted that some Regions occupy very different positions in the three areas considered by the ministry’s assessments. An example is Umbria, which is in first place in the prevention category, but slips to eleventh for hospital assistance and twelfth for district assistance. Similarly, Lombardy is third for the district area, fifth for hospitals but fourteenth for prevention. On the contrary there are Regions such as Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Lazio, which occupy the exact same position in the three classifications.

See also  Be careful because if the urine is foamy it could be the signal of this tumor

Gimbe has summarized the data in a single score, which allows you to draw up a real ranking of regional health care. This does nothing but “emphasize the difference between North and South“, commented Cartabellotta: in the first half of the ranking “there are 7 Regions from the North, 3 from the Center and none from the South, while in the last quartile, except for the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, all the Regions are from the South”.

The complete scores of all the Regions in the three categories

The complete scores of all the Regions in the three categories

The impact of Covid-19, it was prevention above all that suffered

In addition, comparing the data of 2020 with those of 2019, it emerged where the Covid-19 had the most impact: the scores have worsened for all Regions (except for the Autonomous Province of Trento and Valle d’Aosta), with a significant drop for Liguria, Abruzzo, Lombardy, Calabria, Basilicata and Sicily. Also in this case, “seven of the eleven Regions with a gap of more than 20 points are located in the South”.

Worse the most was the area of ​​the prevention: Scores dropped by 263 points, versus 150 for hospital care. Conversely, district assistance even saw a slight improvement (+5 points). “The collapse of prevention is the inevitable consequence both of the scant investments in this area, and of the fact that the already limited personnel in the prevention departments have been employed on the front line in the management of the pandemic emergency”, concluded Cartabellotta .

You may also like

Women killed in A4, in the video the...

Kill the Justice League, internet connection required even...

What happens to those who eat Philadelphia with...

Ukraine-Russia, China peace plan: what Beijing says

Antonino Spinalbese kisses Geneva after elimination from GF...

Six Women – The Mystery of Leila: presentation...

Marcia Perugia-Assisi, the organizer Lotti: “Politics is absent,...

No agreement on EU sanctions, new meeting tomorrow...

Spid expiring and Cie, here are the new...

Basketball, World Cup qualifiers: Italy beats Ukraine and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy