The thyroid is an endocrine gland responsible for the production of thyroid hormones. The latter perform numerous functions including that of regulating metabolism and heartbeat. It consists of two lobes, joined by a central part that takes the name of isthmus.

The appearance of thyroid nodules can cause concern as these are sometimes associated with the possibility of a tumor. In fact it is about neoformations almost always of kind nature: it is therefore rare that we are faced with a tumor, which in any case can be treated effectively. Numbers in hand, the thyroid cancer it constitutes 3-4% of all neoplasms and affects the female gender more frequently, in particular women aged between 40 and 60 years.

The thyroid can also be affected by diseases such as:

goiter;

hyperthyroidism;

hypothyroidism.

So, what are thyroid nodules and when is there to worry? We talked about it with the Professor Laura Fugazzola, Head of the Thyroid Center – UO Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, Auxologico San Luca.

What are

“Thyroid nodules are gods neoformations in the thyroid gland. The thyroid is an organ that frequently forms nodules, but most of these are benign, specifically in 95-97% of cases. In addition, they are frequent, because around the half of women over 50 he presents one, which he may or may not have discovered, but he has certainly developed it, ”explains the professor.

Symptoms

«I symptoms they are few unless we are faced with large nodules (visible to the doctor or patient), or nodules that can determine compression symptoms. This is because the trachea is placed behind the thyroid, which if it increases in size due to a lump, could cause the trachea to compress and cause discomfort. However, this is a rare situation.

The thyroid nodule can also make itself felt when it is a hyperfunctioning nodule; in this case it acquires a mutation that makes it hyperfunctional, that is, it works too much, therefore produces more thyroid hormones than necessary without any more control by the pituitary gland, a gland that controls the hormonal production of the thyroid. This condition results in a hyperthyroidism which in turn produces symptoms (tachycardia, tremors, weight loss, sweating) ”, explains Professor Fugazzola.

Thyroid nodules may also have no symptoms and be found in a completely causal way, after having carried out tests.

Cause

«The underlying causes of the normal functioning thyroid nodule – the most frequent one – are various and largely unknown. At the base there is certainly the iodine deficiency. In territories poor in iodine, such as Italy, this can lead to an increase in the size of the thyroid gland and the development of nodules: the thyroid has to work harder as it has little iodine available to produce the right amount of hormone. thyroid. Among the causes related to the development of the hyperfunctioning nodule there are mutationsas well as at the base of the malignant transformation ».

When to worry?

“Virtually never. Also because the chances that the lump is of a malignant nature are 3-5%; moreover, in case of cancer, the chances of recovery are very high. In fact, most of the times the intervention of thyroidectomy, that is the total removal of the thyroid gland, is sufficient. So you can rest easy because it is a very well treatable tumor».

Diagnosis

Once a thyroid nodule has been identified, it is necessary to go deeper and investigate its benign or malignant nature. The specialist therefore could prescribe some tests, including those that establish the functioning of the gland, specifically the dosage of the hormones TSH and possibly FT3, FT4, which is carried out through a simple blood sample. The results will be decisive for identifying the most suitable and effective treatment.

How to treat them?

Benign thyroid nodules

“Benign thyroid nodules have different types of treatments. When they are small and do not cause any discomfort, there is no therapy. However, they are monitored over time, also because most of them do not grow in size.

As for the large nodulesyou can follow different paths according to the case: if it is a question of cystic nodulesi.e. filled with liquid, can be carried out percutaneous alcoholization. Specifically, the lump is emptied of its contents, a little sterile ethanol is injected which irritates the cystic walls, which are therefore easier to get closer to each other due to an inflammatory process.

In case of solid nodules instead, thermal ablation can be performed: a needle is inserted into them from which heat comes out which burns the nodules reducing them by about 50%. In this way it is possible to avoid surgery ».

Malignant thyroid nodules

«These require an operation to remove either the lobe where the nodule is located, or both lobes of the thyroid. To follow, there are other treatments which consist of administration of radioactive iodine. The hyperfunctioning nodule can be treated with radiometabolic therapy, that is with the administration of radioactive iodine that goes to localize itself in this nodule and bombard it from the inside, making it a normal nodule. Or, thermal ablation can be performed, as by destroying these cells with heat, the problem of hyperfunction is avoided », concludes the expert.

In general, therefore, thyroid nodules should not be of particular concern. In case of obvious symptoms, the advice is to seek the advice of your doctor.