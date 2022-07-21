When one thinks of infectious diseases, one immediately thinks of bacteria and viruses. And we forget that, especially for some people who may have lowered immune defenses due to treatments they are subjected to or for concomitant diseases, they can also become a very fearsome enemy. the little onesthat is, what are called mushrooms.

Let’s be clear: in these cases it is not the small lesions on the skin or in the genital areas that can involve fungi such as Candida albicans, but real extremely serious pathologies, which sometimes cannot be eradicated because they spread throughout the body.

What is Candida auris

Although for many it is a novelty, the Candida ear it was isolated at the beginning of this millennium around 2009, on a Japanese woman even if it is thought that there had already been cases in other populations previously. In Italy, the first findings of this infection date back to three years ago.

The main features of this fungal strain are the extreme ability to cause disease and resistance in the external environment, through the contamination of environments and surfaces. In this sense, it should be remembered that the fungus can form a real protective “film”, technically defined as biofilm, therefore being less susceptible to the action of commonly used disinfectants and antifungals.

Obviously, in most cases, the infection can be localized on the skin and stop there. But there are circumstances in which, especially in already debilitated people, what is called occurs systemic candidiasis, with the spread of the infection in the body. Attention: these mechanisms can occur above all in hospitals or in any case with particularly intense levels of assistance, even at home. In short, even in this case, as is the case with multi-resistant bacterial infections, it is above all debilitated people who risk, also because the treatments, although often very effective, are sometimes not sufficient to eradicate the situation.

According to some studies, in fact, laboratory tests performed to evaluate the effects of targeted therapies for these infections show that in the majority of cases the strains of Candida auris are not sensitive to at least one of the classes of specific drugs available today, which must obviously be used in controlled environments and by experts in the sector. In terms of numbers, we can recall what is reported by the update of the Ministry of Health on the information available in Italy on infections caused by fungi.

The document emphasizes that the greatest risks they can occur especially in the extreme ages of life, therefore among newborns and particularly elderly subjects, and which are among these there would be many people suffering from diabetes, diseases that affect the kidneys and the ear. Furthermore, to confirm that these are pictures that in more than half of the cases there is the use of a central venous catheter in patients (in practice that sort of drip that is used by exploiting as through the veins of the neck for prolonged treatments) or however of protracted antibiotic treatments that can affect the normal composition of the microbiota. To worry, it must be said there is a further fact: the cases, on an international scale, appear to be increasing.

The importance of the right treatment for deep mycosis

Infectious disease experts know this well. With medical advances, linked to the improvement of anti-infectious therapies and the development of new immune system control protocols, today it is possible to treat people who, until a few years ago, could not overcome some phases of their pathology.

But this undeniable medical advance has paved the way for infectious diseases that develop when the body is in a state of severe immune suppression, as can happen in some forms of leukemia, after bone marrow transplantation or after organ transplantation such as liver, heart or lung. Among the infections that can affect these patients, a constantly increasing form is represented by deep mycoses, which affect fundamental organs of the body and can be fatal.

Unfortunately, invasive fungal infections, such as Candida auris can be, they are increasing. Among the fungi capable of causing invasive lung infections, aspergillus and cryptococcus (just to name a few examples) are those that most frequently affect severely immunocompromised people, as a result of diseases that involve or are caused by changes in the immune system, such as leukemia , lymphomas, severe connective tissue diseases.

What matters, when possible, is to use the best treatments, and not only for these infections but also for bacterial ones. The improper use of antibiotics can in fact be particularly negative in this sense as well. Prompt diagnosis and timely initiation of adequate treatment are strictly necessary to reduce the impact of invasive fungal infections. As regards specifically Candida auris, always keep in mind that there is a risk of this infection: again the Ministry of Health reports that the lack of knowledge of this species in health facilities can lead to a delayed diagnosis, the intake of ineffective treatment and a high risk of death, as well as the spread into the environment and the contagion of other subjects.