what they are, the benefits on the body and how much they cost

Thanks to this useful and interesting wellness guide, learn about Epsom salts: what they are, the various benefits on the body and how much they cost!

Bowl full of Epsom salts (Canva-Inran.it)

I Epsom salts also known as epsom salt or epsomites, they are nothing but gods natural minerals mainly composed of magnesium sulphate heptahydrate and its benefits are innumerable both on the body and on a psychic level.

In nature it is possible to find them in the form of crystals particularly amari: they are a real panacea for your health and that of your family. You just have to keep reading this interesting guide on beauty and on personal care.

Epsom salts: benefits and how much they cost

Epsom salts and body care products (Canva-Inran.it)

Epsom salt or magnesium sulfateis nothing more than a type of salt coming from Epsom springs present in England. In general, its use consists in purifying the organism and the various organs such as the liver and the kidneys. This is because magnesium sulphate helps in digestion and is a real panacea for stress, toxins, free radicals and excess lipids. This particular salt is used particularly in cosmeticsas it is particularly recommended for hair, face and body care, especially for those suffering from dry or flaky skin.

Different types of Epsom salts (Canva-Inran.it)

To get more benefits just add a teaspoon to your usual face cream or hair shampoo and leave to act on the area for at least 15 minutes. Rinse thoroughly and you’ll notice right away glowing skin, healthy and clean hair right down to the root. Furthermore these miraculous salts are also able to fight the constipation and counteract water retention or cellulite. You can find them easily at herbal medicine or at the pharmacy, without any prior prescription from the doctor.

Obviously, before taking or possibly ingesting something, such as salts in this case, it is advisable to inform your doctor doctor. This is because if used as laxatives they can provide contraindications really annoying on a physical level and beyond. Also don’t miss this interesting article on some interesting facts about Epsom salt! Epsom salts are 100% soluble and the color varies from the type, depending on the concentration of metals inside them. The prezzo varies a lot depending on the reference store, but in general the price is around 16 euro for a kilo of salts. Here’s how to use epsom salts to make your plants strong and thriving!

Nicholas DeSantis

