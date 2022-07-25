With a very low obesity rate and longer life expectancy, Japan is a model of health and also of etiquette for Western countries.

Vitality, thinness and longevity: this is the Japanese way of life, an alternative way to cook and consume food. Let’s start from the beginning: fewer calories. To maintain a lean and healthy body, the Japanese prefer a low-calorie diet, free of sugars, cheeses, fried foods and sweets. Ample space a verdure and other plants, such as the konjacsoybeans and herbs: make up almost l’80% of their diet. This is followed by fish, shellfish and algae, then meat and poultry, rice and finally fats such as rapeseed or sesame oil. The Japanese also make sure they are hydrated with water, sobacha, toasted buckwheat infusion that drains and detoxifies the body. It is not in Japanese culture to count calories. Everyone, on the other hand, practices the “hara hachi bun”, which consists in satiating alone l’80% hunger and promote proper digestion.

Satiety — To limit the number of calories ingested it is also recommended to eat in a quiet or friendly atmosphere and sit down. It’s important chew well, look, smell and appreciate what we eat as much as possible to better perceive satiety. As for the dishes, the use of bowl he was born in bento they allow you to consume the right amount of food, to enjoy it more. The chopsticks they also have the benefit of slowing down a bit and allowing you to focus on the meal, allowing your body to feel satiety sooner. See also What Catullus teaches us about our relationship with robots

Konjac, a resource for health and the line — Not very well known until recently, now it is also great in the diets of many footballers. It is konjac, an Asian root vegetable that cleans and eliminates from the body what is useless. Very rich in water and fiberwith a very low calorie intake, it can therefore be consumed at will, to satisfy satiety and regulate the digestive process.

The secrets of the Japanese at the table — Japanese dishes are always very simple, made with tasty foods and as little manipulated as possible, in order to preserve all the nutritional benefits. In addition to konjac, the cuisine is rich in products fresh and in season, served in several small plates, in a sober and aesthetic way. Use of the work for cooking it is ideal for cooking vegetables quickly, preserving vitamins, leaving meat and fish tender and soft. In addition, vegetables and fish are most often eaten raw, simply cut into pieces or marinated with rice vinegar, sake and soy sauce, thus avoiding the addition of grassi and preserving vitamins and good omega3s.

How to avoid compulsive snacking — Walking, cycling, martial arts … To better manage lo stress and avoid compulsive snacking, the Japanese practice regular physical activity, to stimulate the muscles, breathe better, relax. Even a simple walk or gardening session helps your body and mind. The ideal is to walk or cycle from 30 to 60 minutes per day as well as practice one endurance sports twice a week. Relaxation activities such as meditation and massages are alternatives for developing a Zen spirit. See also Bad surprises for our muscles if we don't follow a suitable lifestyle