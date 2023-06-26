what they have in common and what to watch out for

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects millions of people around the world. In addition to the traditional symptoms such as thirst and increased urinary frequency, diabetes can also affect our mouth and teeth. It is important to recognize the symptoms of diabetes that occur in the mouth and teeth in order to be able to intervene promptly and manage the disease appropriately. In this article, we’ll explore the symptoms of diabetes that affect your oral health and provide tips on how to prevent and treat them.

Symptoms of diabetes in the mouth and teeth

Gingivitis and periodontitis

Gingivitis and periodontitis are two common conditions that can occur in diabetic patients. Gingivitis is an inflammation of the gums, while periodontitis is a more serious form of gum disease that can lead to tooth loss. Diabetic patients are more susceptible to these conditions due to high blood sugar, which promotes the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth. It is important to pay attention to symptoms such as red, swollen or bleeding gums and consult a dentist for proper evaluation and treatment.

Dry mouth (xerostomia)

Xerostomia, or dry mouth, is another condition that can occur in diabetic patients. Decreased saliva production can cause discomfort such as dry mouth, difficulty swallowing and increased risk of tooth decay and mouth infections. It is advisable to drink plenty of water, avoid the use of alcohol and tobacco, and consult a dentist for any specific treatments such as the use of products to stimulate saliva production.

Mouth infections

Diabetic patients are more susceptible to mouth infections, such as oral candidiasis (Candida albicans infection) and bacterial infection. These infections can cause symptoms such as pain, burning, swelling and sores in the mouth. It is imperative to see a doctor or dentist for a proper diagnosis and proper treatment, which could include the use of antifungal medications or antibiotics.

Difficulty healing wounds

Diabetes can slow down the healing process of wounds, including that of wounds in the mouth. After dental surgery or a tooth extraction, it may take longer to heal than for a non-diabetic person. It is important to follow your dentist’s directions, such as the use of antiseptic solutions and proper cleaning of wounds, to facilitate healing.

Prevention and treatment

Maintain good oral hygiene

Proper oral hygiene is essential to prevent the symptoms of diabetes in the mouth and teeth. Brush your teeth at least twice a day, floss your teeth, and make regular visits to the dentist for a professional cleaning. Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and toothpaste with fluoride can help maintain a healthy mouth.

Keep your diabetes under control

Adequate diabetes control is essential to prevent or manage symptoms in the mouth and teeth. Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly, eat a balanced diet, exercise, and take any medications prescribed by your doctor. Maintaining a stable blood glucose balance can help reduce the risk of oral complications.

See your dentist regularly

Regular visits to the dentist are important for a proper assessment of oral health and for early detection of any signs of diabetes-related dental problems. It is advisable to have a check-up at least twice a year or as directed by the dentist.

Balanced nutrition

A balanced diet can help prevent the symptoms of diabetes in the mouth and teeth. Reduce your intake of refined sugars and high-carb foods, focusing on fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Consult a registered dietitian or nutritionist for a diet customized to your specific needs.

Conclusions

Recognizing the symptoms of diabetes manifesting themselves in the mouth and teeth is crucial for timely diagnosis and proper treatment. Watch for signs like sore gums, dry mouth, or recurring infections, and see a doctor or dentist for a professional evaluation. Maintaining good oral hygiene, managing your diabetes, making regular visits to the dentist, and eating a balanced diet are important steps in maintaining a healthy mouth and radiant smile.

