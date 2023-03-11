The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in your house. But when you can’t find space for your everyday essentials because all the closets are filled to the brim, opening those closets and drawers can be frustrating. It’s about time you cleaned up your kitchen!

Tidying up the kitchen: You should sort these things out

It’s spring cleaning time and your kitchen should be at the top of the list. It is a much-used space in every household that can quickly become dirty and messy. Here is a list of helpful tips to help you keep your kitchen tidy.

Throw away broken and unnecessary items

Throw away any appliances with broken parts and any broken mugs you’ve been clinging to. Donate anything you haven’t needed in the past six months. Eliminate anything duplicated or never used. Think about your current lifestyle and make sure you only keep the things you use every day.

Collect your rusty pans and put them in the recycling bin. Rust is dangerous to your health so say goodbye to it unless it’s cast iron.

If you’re not ready to part with some sentimental items that you hardly use, pack them up in a box and store them in the garage, attic, or back pantry. Label the box so you know what’s inside.

Organize spices and groceries

Spices lose their flavor over time and other staples like flour and sugar stop being as good as fresh ingredients over time. If you haven’t used a food item for six months, you should discard it.

lose their flavor over time and other staples like flour and sugar stop being as good as fresh ingredients over time. If you haven’t used a food item for six months, you should discard it. Die Groceries should be organized by category and those that are used frequently should be kept at eye level. You can also use organizing techniques in your closets, from a rotating spice rack to baskets for packaged groceries.

should be organized by category and those that are used frequently should be kept at eye level. You can also use organizing techniques in your closets, from a rotating spice rack to baskets for packaged groceries. Take all cooking oils off the shelves, check the expiration date and taste the oils to see if they’re still good. Throw away the broken bottles, rancid oils, and those that are past their sell-by date. No matter how carefully a bottle is sealed, oils tend to leak. Clean the bottles you plan to store and the shelves before putting the oils back in place.

off the shelves, check the expiration date and taste the oils to see if they’re still good. Throw away the broken bottles, rancid oils, and those that are past their sell-by date. No matter how carefully a bottle is sealed, oils tend to leak. Clean the bottles you plan to store and the shelves before putting the oils back in place. Let’s be honest. Ever open the drawer with the ketchup and mustardportion bags and take something out? If not, it’s time to use that drawer for something else. If so, maybe it’s time to sort through the collection anyway. If the packs are sticky, corroded, or discolored, the contents may have expired. Throw them away!

Arrange the plastic containers

Sort out the cluttered stacks of plastic containers to free up closet space and simplify storage. Match all the lids to the containers and discard the parts that don’t match.

Next, you should remove any plastic containers marked 3, 6, or 7 as they are made of hazardous plastics. Keep the containers marked 1, 2, 4 or 5 that are safer for people and the environment.

Finally, sort the bins by size and only keep the ones you need and are likely to use.

Tidying up the kitchen: The fridge

Regular cleaning of the refrigerator not only keeps the kitchen tidy, but also prevents you from eating spoiled food. It also prevents the fridge from being messy and from having to deep clean it more often.

No need to remove everything from the fridge, just look up what to throw away while arranging your groceries within easy reach. Check the expiration date weekly and schedule a thorough cleaning of the fridge once a year.

Sort out the frozen food

Freezers quickly become overstocked and various leftovers are hidden behind other foods, creating a frozen wasteland of inedible foods.

Keep your freezer tidy by regularly sorting out frozen food. In general, you should throw away anything that has been in there for more than a year. However, leftovers from cooked meat and poultry should be discarded after six months, frozen raw ground beef after four months, and leftovers from soups and stews after three months.

Torn potholders and kitchen towels

Take your entire collection of oven mitts and kitchen towels out of the drawer and throw away any stained or torn pieces. If you use torn oven mitts, you could get a nasty burn. It’s best to get new kitchen towels and oven mitts that will protect your toes properly.

Tidying up the kitchen: the shopping bags

Put the reusable shopping bags in your car instead of in your kitchen cupboard or in a drawer. This gives you plenty of space for storing kitchen utensils. Just keep those you’ll need for a week or two and recycle the rest.