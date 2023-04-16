Important before taking: What three mistakes you should avoid with antibiotics

In the case of severe colds and inflammation, antibiotics provide a quick remedy because they kill the pathogens in the body. In order for the drug to work properly, there are important points to consider when taking it.

In the case of a bacterial infection, the doctor will in many cases prescribe an antibiotic to counteract the pathogens in the body. Avoid these pitfalls when taking antibiotics: 1. Mistake: Willingly stop taking antibiotics Antibiotics often show an effect within a short time, the symptoms improve. And yet: You should take them for as long as the doctor has prescribed them, as advised by the Lower Saxony State Chamber of Pharmacists. One reason for this is that if the therapy is stopped prematurely, pathogenic bacteria will remain in the body, which can prolong the infection. 2. Mistake: Taking at different times

Antibiotics work best when the levels of the drug in the body do not drop too low. In order to achieve this, you should stick to the specified intake times. If it says “three times a day”, according to the Chamber of Pharmacists, the drug should be taken every eight hours. If you tend to laze around taking it on time, it is best to set an alarm clock. 3. Mistake: simply flushing leftover medication down in the bathroom Residues of antibiotics do not belong in the toilet or sink, but should be disposed of with household waste. Because as part of the water cycle, the active ingredients in antibiotics can get into lakes and rivers. According to the Federal Environment Ministry, they can slow down the growth of environmental bacteria and algae there – and thus impair the respective ecosystem. Also read:

