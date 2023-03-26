Home Health what to avoid for a couple’s menu
Health

by admin
When planning a romantic dinner with your significant other, the focus is often on aphrodisiac foods, but there is another food category that is important to consider

When it comes to food and sexuality, most people immediately think of aphrodisiac foods. However, few dwell on the importance of anti-erotic foods to avoid in a couple’s menu. Some foods can in fact lower libido, cause digestive problems or even interfere with sexual performance. Here is a list of foods to avoid for a perfect romantic dinner.

French fries, better to avoid them for a couple’s dinner (Ansa) – Notizie.com

French fries: French fries are a popular snack, but they are also high in calories and contain saturated fat, which can hinder blood circulation and reduce libido.

Cheeses: Cheeses are delicious and can be an ideal choice for a romantic aperitif, but not all of them are aphrodisiacs. Some, like cheddar cheese or gorgonzola, contain tyramine, an amino acid that can cause headaches and nausea, two decidedly anti-erotic effects.

sausage: Frankfurters are another popular choice for an appetizer, but they contain nitrates, substances that can reduce blood flow to the genitals and therefore decrease libido.

Anti-erotic foods to avoid

Tofu e legumi: Although they are very healthy foods, tofu and legumes can cause flatulence and bloating, two very unromantic effects.

Milk chocolate: Chocolate is considered an aphrodisiac par excellence, but be careful when choosing. The milk one contains added sugars and less cocoa than the dark one, which has beneficial properties for health and sexual desire.

Peppermint and licorice: Peppermint and licorice are often used as flavorings for desserts, but they can also have a negative effect on libido, as they can lower testosterone levels.

Tonic water and energy drinks: Tonic water and energy drinks contain caffeine, which can increase anxiety and nervousness, two distinctly unromantic moods.

Energy drinks are not recommended for a couple’s dinner (Ansa) – Notizie.com

In conclusion, it is important to carefully choose foods for a romantic dinner. Avoiding anti-erotic foods can help maintain good digestive health and improve the quality of your sex life. Choosing healthy and nutritious foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins and complex carbohydratescan help create a romantic and fulfilling atmosphere for both partners.

