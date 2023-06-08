What to cut in June? These shrubs are in early summer

The work never stops in the garden. Summer in particular is a very busy time when you have to get a lot done. Watering the garden, fertilizing plants and cutting back shrubs are among the most important tasks in the coming weeks. But which trees and shrubs must and can you cut in June? We explain which species now require pruning and what you should pay attention to.

Why do some trees and shrubs have to be pruned in early summer

Most of the spring bloomers that graced our gardens in April and May have already faded. But this is no reason for disappointment, because now it’s the turn of the beautiful summer bloomers. But before you give your attention to the summer bed, you should remove the faded shoots and bring the trees back into shape. Because early summer is the right time to cut back faded spring shrubs and evergreen shrubs.

The pruning at the beginning of summer not only has a visual advantage. This prevents fungal diseases and unwanted self-reproduction and fruit development of the plants. As a result, they put their energy back into the new shoot and grow more beautiful and magnificent.

But be careful: When pruning in summer, you should act cautiously and only make the legally permitted cuts.

You should prune these trees in June

As far as shrubs are concerned, pruning is radical prohibited by law between March and September. Anyone who breaks the law can expect a fine of up to 50,000 euros. One Exceptions are the shape cut and the care cut. These are important for the vitality and appearance of the plants and are even among the most important gardening tasks in summer. You should use scissors in June for the following species.

In June you trim lilacs

Are your lilacs still blooming? Then enjoy the splendor of the flowers! After that, however, the withered flowers have to be removed so that the wood can create the flower buds for the next year. This ensures that the shrub grows dense and lush.

Make sure that you only cut off the flower spikes and do not damage the underlying shoots. So that the bush does not bare from the inside, every third flower panicle should be cut back lower than the others and diverted to a side shoot.

Which roses to cut in June?

Rose bushes take pruning well and June is the perfect time for summer pruning. All remontant roses are cut, i.e. those that bloom several times. These include shrub roses, climbing roses, bed roses and hybrid tea roses. These are trimmed by removing the faded shoots. In the case of small shrub roses whose flowers are in umbels, you should only cut the entire umbel when all the flowers on it have faded. In the meantime, you can cut off individual faded flowers. If your rose bushes have diseased or disturbing shoots, you can also remove them so that the bush can put its energy into the healthy shoots.

Shape box trees in early summer

The box tree moth is very active this year. The pest can destroy whole boxwood balls and if you don’t act in time, the plant can unfortunately no longer be saved. Even if you’re one of the lucky ones whose box trees weren’t infested, you still have to use scissors. Because in June the Buchs will be brought back into shape.

Prune the boxwood in the first two weeks of June. In this way you can avoid sunburn and make the evergreen shrub fit for the summer. Do not cut back into the old wood, but leave part of the new growth. This is how your box grows dense and beautiful. If the evergreen shrub is cut too late in summer, it can develop brown leaf edges.

Which hedges can you cut in June?

June is the right time for shape and care cuts for many other hedges as well. As a rule, you should do the topiary around June 24th, i.e. St. John’s Day, and ideally on an overcast day, in order to promote optimal growth. At least a third of the new shoots must be left standing so that the hedge continues to grow healthily and does not become bare. Pruning in June is permitted and required for the following hedge plants:

cherry laurel

Eibenhecke

false cypress

Buchenhecke

hornbeam

field maple

Cut rosemary after flowering

The rosemary must also be cut so that it does not become lignified. This is best done after flowering, i.e. at the end of May or beginning of June. When pruning, remove last year’s shoots down to the woody parts and thin out the bush a little. It is important that all branches get enough light to prevent disease development. Of course you can use the healthy shoots that have been cut off. For example, you can dry them and use them as a spice in the kitchen.