What to do against droopy eyelids? Correction at the ophthalmologist

Surgical correction of drooping eyelids in the ophthalmological group practice in Mainz

MAINZ. So-called droopy eyelids are primarily a cosmetic problem. They rarely cause symptoms that require surgery. For this reason, most health insurance companies do not cover the costs of a surgical correction. However, a trip to the ophthalmologist should be made before any cosmetic surgery on the eyelids. The operation itself is also in good hands with the ophthalmologist.

Drooping eyelids often lead to a tired or irritated look

When the crease of the eyelid is covered by the skin of the upper eyelid, it is referred to as droopy eyelids. The problem can be congenital, but most commonly occurs as an age-related phenomenon as the tissues become increasingly flaccid. Then, following gravity, the lid can even partially cover the lash line. However, this only rarely causes visual problems or eye irritation.

People with drooping eyelids suffer most from a tired-looking look that does not reflect their actual condition. Sometimes they also appear sad or irritable without actually being. The surgical correction of drooping eyelids is quick and relatively uncomplicated. It is an outpatient procedure that can be performed under local or general anesthesia.

Droopy eyelids are one of the main areas of treatment at the ophthalmological group practice in Mainz

“The operation of drooping eyelids is a request that we often get,” says ophthalmologist Dr. Thomas Kauffmann from Mainz. Together with his colleagues Dr. Jutta Kauffman and Dr. Stefan Breitkopf, he regularly looks after patients with drooping eyelids. “During the procedure, we remove excess skin and sometimes some fat tissue as well. The delicate scar lies in the crease of the eyelid so that it can hardly be seen later.”

The complication rate is low. After two weeks at the latest, all visible consequences of the operation, such as swelling or hematoma, will have healed and the look will now appear open and friendly. Reoperation may be considered if age-related changes reappear.

Your ophthalmologist in Mainz / Wiesbaden with a wide range of services: Dr. Jutta Kauffmann, Dr. Thomas Kauffman and Dr. Stephen Breitkopf. Do you have questions about diagnostics, treatment or surgery for eye diseases such as cataracts or glaucoma? We also specialize in multifocal lenses, retinal detachment, strabismus (strabismus) and botox treatments.

