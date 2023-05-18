What to do against mice in the garden? Tips & non-toxic methods!

Encountering a mouse in your garden is not uncommon, on the contrary – gardens are part of the natural habitat of rodents. And while showing up in small numbers isn’t a problem, an infestation is sure to give you a headache. What to do against mice in the garden – in this article you will get tips on which non-toxic means and animal-friendly methods are best suited to keep them away!

How can you tell that you have mice in the garden

If you want to fight mice in the garden, you must first make sure that they are mice and not rats. What is the difference and how do you recognize them? At first glance, rats and mice look the same, but there are some characteristics that make it easy to tell them apart. The most obvious is the size – a mouse is 3-10 cm long, while a rat can reach up to 25 cm in length. Mice are easily identified by their light gray or brown fur with a light colored belly, while rats are darker in color and can vary from gray-brown to rusty brown.

Now let’s also pay attention to the signs that indicate that you have mice in your garden. Different types cause different damage.

If you notice small mounds of earth, they are caused by voles digging tunnels to nibble at the roots of the flowers and shrubs you are growing. If you notice damage to your vegetable crops, it is usually caused by a field vole or water vole.

You can recognize the field mouse, which is particularly dangerous because it not only causes considerable damage but also transmits the dangerous hantavirus, by the dark stripe on its back.

useful information: Hantaviruses can cause serious illnesses in humans. The pathogens are transmitted by rodents, with different types of rodents spreading different types of viruses.

Caution! Before you ask yourself the question – what to do against mice in the garden, you should make sure that the species in question is not protected. The shrew is one of the protected species, but moles may not be fought or caught alive either. The control measures that you will find in this article are completely environmentally friendly and do not involve violent actions.

What to do against mice in the garden – drive rodents away with smells

Mice have an extremely sensitive sense of smell that you can use when fighting them. Here are some simple home remedies that will keep rodents away.

Manure and Slurry: These odors are extremely unpleasant for rodents. If you manage to get them from a farmer, you’ll quickly get rid of the invaders. All you have to do is just pour the content on the spots where there are mouse tracks. As a bonus, they provide plenty of nutrients to the soil in your garden.

buttermilk is also an excellent home remedy that you can use to get rid of rodents. Pour them directly into the drain holes or soak a cloth and put it in there. However, be warned that these unpleasant odors can create problems with the neighbors.

Here are some home remedies, the smell of which will only be unpleasant for rodents:

Home remedies for mice in the garden – essential oils: Mice cannot stand the smell of peppermint and eucalyptus. Put a few drops of the essential oil on a cloth and place it next to the mouse nest. Because the smell is strong and intense, they will rush to get rid of it.

Plant: It is not yet clear to what extent the scents of the individual plants contribute to repelling mice in the garden. However, there are some whose smell rodents find particularly unpleasant. These include garlic, thyme, chamomile, savory, dill.

Get rid of rodents by noise

What to do against mice in the garden? In addition to smells, the rodents are also very sensitive to sounds. If you have a little patience, combating it with these simple methods can be successful.

Empty Glass Bottle & Ultrasound: The easiest method is to strategically place a glass bottle in your yard so that the slightest wind will make the bottle rattle. There are also special ultrasonic devices, the waves of which are specially designed to get rid of mice in the garden. Unfortunately, however, they are only a short-term solution to the problem, as the rodents quickly get used to the sound and come back.

Caution: Before using such a device, you should make sure that the sound waves do not pose any danger to your pets, if you have any.

set an alarm: Another trick you can use is placing an alarm clock in mouse-infested locations. This method can also be used underground.

Fight mice in the garden by attracting predators

The cat is still one of the most effective ways to control mice in the garden. However, it is not the only natural predator that can help you with this. Another is the hedgehog and in order to attract them to your yard it is important that you avoid artificial fertilizers.