What to do before training to avoid back pain

Even those who practice sports on a daily basis can experience annoying back pain: you need to know the reason and remedy it in this way

Throughout life and in recent years more than ever, we have been told that to lead a healthy lifestyle the sport absolutely cannot be missed. There are endless reasons why a workout of any kind can be the trump card for keeping your body healthy. Of course, we are not necessarily talking about competitive spirit or very heavy workouts. Even a little movement, a jog or light exercises bring incredible benefits.

It happens to many to suffer from backache during and after workouts, a reason that often discourages them from continuing. But this is not the right approach, because the first thing to do is to understand the reasons and then work on it in the right way. One of the causes of the appearance of these pains is certainly the wrong position of the spine. It will be enough to know the right solution to permanently get rid of its unpleasant effects.

Misalignment and what to do to solve it: how to say goodbye to sports back pain

Many know it, the back can really ruin the day when its pains are felt. A problem that can arise even more after workouts for those who already suffer from it. One of the most frequent annoyances is certainly what is felt in the lower part. The reason is precisely the wrong position of the spine. Among the advice most suggested by coaches and physiotherapists is to work, in these cases, on lower abs. In fact, it is easy to think that if they strengthen the spine it will have a form of support that will reduce its instability and therefore prevent it from assuming an incorrect posture.

The misalignment: solutions to back pain – Tantasalute.it

This is not entirely true, however, because another factor must be added to this. Most people who suffer from back pain have problems misalignment. In fact, it is very common that one part of the body has a slightly different shape than the other, due to a natural asymmetry. A situation that can also be the result simply of bad posture habits or of positions that one assumes frequently, that lead the pelvis, hips or hips to rotate in certain ways creating an imbalance and putting pressure on the spine.

All there is to do then, is to start from the root of the problem, first discovering what type of misalignment is responsible for the pain. Once the specialists have been consulted, it will therefore be necessary to work on this first asymmetrydoing everything possible to balance it. This does not mean that it will necessarily have to be canceled, but according to medical advice, find the right way to ensure that it can return the body to balance, without affecting the spine. Once this is done, you can then proceed to abdominal strengthening for maximum support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

