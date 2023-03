Strabismus is a misalignment of the eyes caused by lack of coordination between the eye muscles. The gaze of each eye is therefore not oriented towards the same objective. Not surprisingly, in common parlance we speak of “crooked eyes”. For example, in a cross-eyed person, one eye can look straight ahead and the other inward (convergent strabismus), or outward (divergent strabismus), or still upward or downward (vertical strabismus).