To ensure that Law 104 is recognized, once the application has been submitted, it is necessary to undergo a medical examination and then wait for the evaluation of the ASL medical commission. However, visits may be delayed. Let’s see together what to do in this case.

From the beginning of the pandemic to today, there have been several delays and inconveniences affecting various sectors, especially the health sector. The delays also affected the visit relative al recognition of benefits and concessions provided for by law 104for which, after submitting an application, it is necessary to demonstrate that you have access to it.

Let’s see together what needs to be done after applying and what to do in case of a delay in the visit.

Law 104: application and subsequent procedure

In order to take advantage of the benefits and concessions provided by the 104/1992it is necessary to undertake an administrative process which is aimed at recognition of handicap.

First, you have to go to the doctor with medical documentation, i.e. medical reports or medical records, certifying the pathology. Subsequently, the doctor sends the INPS the medical certification necessary, corroborated by a brief description of the diagnosis and the patient’s state of health, which must be shown at the time of the visit.

This certification has a duration of 90 daystherefore within about three months the interested party must proceed with the compilation and sending to INPS, independently or through patronage, of the request of recognition of the handicap.

The next step is theassessment by the medical commission of the ASL which must express itself on the application for recognition of the handicap, with a report approved unanimously or without unanimity, in which case there may be a new visit within 20 days if the Head of the INPS Legal Medical Center does not validate the report.

In the case of the assessment of the handicap, the patient will be qualified in one of the following ways:

non-handicapped person;

disabled person;

with handicap with a connotation of gravity;

with handicap higher than 2/3.

When to visit?

The visit for assessment of disability by the ASL medical commission it has to happen happens within 90 days from the sending of the application to INPS, and in the case of protected categories, such as minors and cancer patients, the time of the call is shortened and does not exceed 30 days from the submission of the application.

In case of delaysyou can try to contact the INPS Contact Center to solicit the application for Invalidity through the Switchboard of the Entity or you can make a reminder via pec to the INPS office to which you belong by inserting the number attributed to the application and the tax code in the subject line of the applicant.