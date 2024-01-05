What to do if you have irritable bowel syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome, a condition that really causes a lot of discomfort. This affects the digestive system and can be as random and occasional as chronic. In this case above all they are pain.

There is an average of people who show a tendency to be affected by irritable bowel syndrome and that is between 20 and 50 years. In more severe situations the consequences have on the entire body because it could also lead to general exhaustion.

The situations that can be traced back to irritable bowel syndrome (also called irritable bowel syndrome) are easily recognizable by the onset of abdominal pain and swelling. As well as difficulty in evacuating.

There are also other effects that make irritable bowel syndrome easy to spot. For example, it ranges from constipation to diarrhea, with the aforementioned tiredness to which it becomes permanent for days.

And this syndrome can arise for various causes. For example due to incorrect nutrition or stress. Repeating incorrect behaviors and habits could lead to this and other annoying or burdensome health consequences. In some cases, sleep disorders, back pain, fibromyalgia, cystitis, headaches, and more can also be linked to this condition.

Experiencing these symptoms for a few consecutive days should lead us to ask for a consultation with our general practitioner and then possibly also with a specialist. And then you also need to pay attention to other signals that the physicist could send us. For example, the persistence of fever for several days, the onset of anemia, unexplained weight loss, the presence of blood in the stool and painful bowel movements.

The signals and lights that our body “turns on” to warn us that something strange is happening are relatively easy to identify. We can notice it without too much difficulty, and once this happens, we will have to contact a doctor as soon as possible and undergo careful checks.

