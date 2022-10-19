Waking up at night, difficulty falling asleep are topics that have always worried parents. On the net to look for miraculous advice for a more adequate sleep not only for the child but also for the whole family. And so the words “sleep” and “insomnia” are very clicked on the internet and the subject of discussion on chats and social media.

The infant wakes up several times during the night

Undoubtedly some children, particularly those with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder, or chronic headache are at increased risk for disturbed sleep and insomnia. But other factors can also influence the baby’s sleep: the family context, especially maternal anxiety, and nutrition play a key role. Before talking about insomnia, however, it is important to relate it to the age of the child. In fact, it is normal for a few months old to wake up several times during the night, while the same cannot be said in the case of older children.

In this regard, it is good to remember that the problem of sleep does not concern only the little ones. Older children and especially teenagers can also have problems with sleeping.

What is meant by insomnia

But what is insomnia really? In scientific texts, it is defined as a persistent difficulty in falling asleep or sleeping an adequate number of hours, with frequent awakenings in the night. According to experts, periods of wakefulness for more than 20 minutes after babies fall asleep may indicate a sleep disorder.

Beware of teenagers

Why is sleep so important? We know that disturbed sleep has inevitable consequences on daytime activity and not just on our mood. Attention and concentration skills, defense against infections and disease prevention inevitably revolve around sleep. In adolescents, sleep disturbances must then be carefully examined to rule out depression, suicidal thoughts or be a sign of physical or psychological abuse.

The medical causes

There are also medical causes that can justify insomnia, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease. But it is sometimes more difficult to find a specific cause of sleep disturbances. Several factors together can in fact interfere with the night’s rest. Last but not least, COVID 19 which, as reported by a recent scientific study, has interfered both in terms of quality and duration on children’s sleep.

Lockdown and poor sleep quality

After all, the prerequisites are all there: with the pandemic and in particular with the lockdown, children have spent a lot of time in front of the screens for educational reasons, but not only. Among adolescents, the time spent online has even exceeded ten hours a day. This affects the sleep of adolescents, who should sleep from 8 to 10 hours, increasing the percentage of children with sleep or falling asleep disorders.

Sleeping more on weekends is not healthy

And inevitably there is an increase in the incidence of difficulties in learning, in memory, in cognitive skills, in the expression of emotions. Teens become more exposed to risky behaviors, including smoking, drugs, alcohol, violence, and suicidal ideation. The habit of sleeping more during the day on weekends to compensate for sleep deprivation is also not a healthy habit because it risks making sleep disturbances even worse.

Sleep education

Therefore, even if adolescents are a notoriously rebellious category, regular and routine sleep education would be important, monitoring both quantity and quality. So, not taking more than an hour to go to bed on weekend days versus school days is a good place to start. And above all, go to bed without a cell phone under the pillow.

Some practical tips for getting adequate rest

1. Establish and maintain regular sleep routines

2. Relax for 30-60 minutes before bed

3. Always go to bed at the same time, with no difference between school days and weekends

4. Comfortable, silent and darkened environment

5. Keep media devices out of the room and avoid exposure to screens at least one hour before going to sleep

6. Use the bed only for sleeping

7. Spending time outside the home and exercising regularly

8. Avoid sports activities just before falling asleep

9. Avoid afternoon naps four hours before the time of night sleep

10. Avoid drugs or other medical products without proper medical prescription