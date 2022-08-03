Loading player

The Ministry of Health has published a circular explaining what needs to be done if you get sick with monkeypox or if you come into contact with an individual who is positive for the virus. According to the latest bulletin published by the same ministry, the confirmed cases in Italy are 505, have an average age of 37 years and almost exclusively concern males.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by the MPXV virus (Monkeypox virus) and should not be confused with the much more risky smallpox, a disease declared eradicated in 1979 by the WHO following a massive vaccination campaign conducted in the late 1950s. and the late seventies.

In general, monkeypox is widespread in non-human primates (as the name suggests) and in some species of small rodents, especially in Africa. Infection is transmitted from these animals to humans through saliva and other fluids, or through direct contact. An infected person can in some circumstances infect another, for example through drops of saliva, contact with wounds or infected biological fluids, but the human-human transmission routes are not yet fully understood.

Within a few days, those who contract the virus develop symptoms typical of viral infections such as fever, muscle aches, headache, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes. The disease then causes blisters and pustules to appear on the face and later on the hands and feet, which can be very itchy and crusted.

Monkeypox has a positive course in most cases. Symptoms subside and disappear in a couple of weeks, without the need for special therapies, other than those to reduce the discomfort due to symptoms. In some cases, antiviral drugs are used to slow the replication of the virus within the body, so that the immune system can more easily fight the infection.

As explained in the circular published by the ministry, confirmed cases are identified through a special diagnostic test and can be followed at home in the presence of mild symptoms, without resorting to hospitalization. If they live with other people, positive people must remain in isolation in a dedicated room or portion of the house, exactly as happens with the coronavirus, to avoid infecting cohabitants. All used items such as clothing, sheets, towels, plates and glasses must not be shared with other people. Close contact with other people should be avoided until blisters and pustules on the face, hands and feet have completely healed.

The ministry also recommends refraining from sexual activity until recovery. “Cases should be aware that condom use alone cannot provide complete protection against MPXV infection, as contact with skin lesions is required for its transmission,” reads the circular. It is possible to leave the house for medical examinations or exercise provided that you are wearing the surgical mask and that the blisters are covered with clothing with long sleeves and pants.

Close contacts of people who are positive for monkeypox must be identified as soon as possible and informed of the risk of developing the infection. The definition of close contact covers several cases: the person who has had direct physical contact skin to skin (such as touching, hugging, kissing, intimate or sexual contacts), who has come into contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or underwear, people who have had direct, face-to-face and close respiratory exposure. If a probable or confirmed case is reported on a long trip (more than 4 hours), any passenger or crew member who has had physical contact with a symptomatic case without protective equipment may be considered close contact.

The ministry recommends close contacts to check their fever at least twice a day and look out for symptoms such as headaches, back pain and swollen lymph nodes, as well as blisters whose cause is unknown for 21 days after contact with a positive.

If symptoms appear, you should inform your doctor or the prevention department of your health care provider, isolate yourself and avoid contact. Those who do not develop symptoms, on the other hand, can continue with daily activities such as going to work or attending school. It is recommended to abstain from sexual activity for 21 days following contact with a positive. For the same period of time, contact with immunocompromised people, children under 12 and pregnant women should be avoided. Contacts of positive people should avoid donating blood, cells, tissues, breast milk and sperm while under surveillance.

Among other things, the ministry specifies that health authorities can evaluate the introduction of quarantine in specific environmental or epidemiological contexts. In the circular, however, these contexts are not specified.

Contacts with low risk exposure, that is, who have not had direct or prolonged contact in closed spaces with a positive person, must still pay attention to symptoms compatible with monkeypox for 21 days following contact and practice careful hygiene hands.

– Also listen: The episode of “It Takes a Science” on monkeypox

On 23 July, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox an international health emergency, specifying that most cases so far have involved men having sex with other men (MSM). On social networks, many people have criticized the specification, accusing the WHO of homophobia and wanting to discriminate against a part of the LGBT + community, but numerous observers have pointed out that, although delicate, the issue of the greatest number of infections between gay and bisexual men it should not be hidden or left in the background, in the first place to protect the health of those most exposed to the risk of contagion.

A research recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, among the world‘s leading scientific journals, reported that 98 percent of monkeypox cases detected since spring this year or so have involved gay or bisexual men. In Italy, according to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health, 501 cases were identified among men and 4 among women.

– Read also: The balance between informing about the risks of monkeypox and avoiding discrimination