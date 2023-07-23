What to do to remove the smell

Sandals are ideal footwear for the warmer months as they are lightweight and allow air to circulate around your feet and toes. However, they can take on an unpleasant smell. Then what should you do if your sandals stink?

Even the strongest odors can be eliminated, so don’t take this as proof that your sandals have seen better days. Discover tips and tricks on how to remove a sandal sweat smell in the following article!

Prevent sandal odor

While we offer a few ways to get rid of odor in your sandals, the most effective way is to avoid it in the first place. If you follow these steps after every wear, you might want to clean your summer shoes less often!

Take care of your feet

Sandals are worn everywhere, from the sand to the pool, and are sure to absorb unpleasant odors in the process. But no matter where you travel, unclean feet and sweat inevitably make your shoes smell bad.

A good way to prevent foot odor is to prepare your feet for sandal season. This includes washing and drying them before putting them on. Also make sure your feet are completely dry before leaving the beach by rinsing them off and patting them with a towel.

If you take good care of your feet, you should worry less about smelly sandals. Scrub them well in the shower and use baby powder or foot deodorant to keep the moisture at bay.

Pay attention to the material of your sandals if your feet tend to sweat a lot. While synthetic, rubberized fabrics hold everything on the surface and increase odor, leather is breathable and better at managing moisture.

Change sandals often

There may still be hope for your smelly sandals – after all, variety is the spice of life. If you wear sandals frequently, you should rotate pairs to prevent foot odor. Summer shoes should be aired instead of worn out. Stock up on a pair of summer shoes for different occasions and change them out often. Each pair only needs a day or two to air out and will feel like new again after wearing.

Sandals smell of sweat: what to do?

So you can successfully remove the smell of sweat.

Use tea bags for leather sandals

Leather sandals can be deodorized using a tea bag. Tea absorbs moisture from the environment and has antifungal and antibacterial effects. Because black tea contains tannin, it effectively kills germs in shoes and sandals and eliminates unpleasant odor.

Put some tea bags (2-3) in each sandal and store in a closed shoebox for 12-24 hours to successfully eliminate odor. You must keep the tea bags and summer shoes in a sealed container for this process to work. If the smell is still there after 12 to 24 hours, take out the tea bags.

If the smell persists even after this method, steep some tea bags and place them in the leather sandals, covering them with foil or a cloth. If necessary, you can also increase the amount of tea bags.

Sandals stink: Air them out and store them properly

Because bacteria thrive in warm, humid environments, it’s important to minimize exposure to humidity and sweat. After deodorizing sandals, you should wait a few days before wearing them again.

There are a number of ways to safely store your leather sandals – just make sure they are stored in a cool, dry place. Here are some suggestions on where to store your leather sandals:

near the front door in the cool shade of the patio or balcony near a fan in the garage

DIY vinegar deodorant for smelly sandals

Your sandals can smell nice again with the help of this homemade spray. Mix 150ml white vinegar with 150ml water in a spray bottle. Shake or stir to ensure everything is well mixed. Thoroughly spray the insides of the sandals. You should let them dry afterwards. Your shoes will smell like new the next day!

What else you can do about smelly sandals

Sprinkle some baby powder in your sandals to keep your feet dry throughout the day.

You can leave an orange peel or two in your summer shoes overnight so you can get rid of the smell of sweat.

The insole can be cleaned with a little soap and water. Allow time for drying. Some sandals (e.g. rubber sandals, flip flops and foam sandals) can also be machine washed on a cold delicate cycle with a tiny amount of detergent and 200ml of white vinegar and then dried in the sun.

Cedarwood Oil and Sandalwood Oil

You can leave a pleasant scent if you put a drop of essential cedarwood oil and sandalwood oil in your sandals every day.

If clog sandals smell bad but don’t need a deep cleaning, give them a quick scrub with a mixture of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide and a toothbrush.

You can find out how to clean your sandal footbed here.

